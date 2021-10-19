Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Grew 37% Last Fiscal Year Missing Microsoft's Target - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 450 Views
Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 missed Microsoft's target, according to a Microsoft financial document spotted by Axios.
Xbox Game Pass for the fiscal year saw growth of 37.48 percent, while Microsoft had a target of 47.79 percent. It should be noted Microsoft's target was set before Halo Infinite was delayed from 2020 to 2021.
For the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, Xbox Game Pass subscriber count grew 85.75 percent beating Microsoft's target of 71 percent.
The subscriber growth target is tied to Microsoft executive's stock compensation. "For competitive reasons, targets and results are expressed in terms of year over year growth," reads Microsoft filing.
The last official Xbox Game Pass figure was over 18 million as of January 2021.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
In several gaming podcasts I listen to, GamePass is praised a lot. But the praise is more like "I've played this game. It's OK but not great. I would not have bought it but it's on GamePass and I got to play it for free. Amazing."
Comments like these alienate me. The podcast hosts are genuinely excited but to me it sounds more like a service with okayish games made for people who talk about video games each week for a living...
Check out Game Passes website. It’ll show every single game available on the service.
That is one of the biggest benefits I’ve seen from Game Pass though. Not only can I play some of my favorite games and find amazing games I would’ve never have even tried, but it also saves me money from games I would’ve bought, but turned out to be terrible.
Yep, it seems like they are justifying it just as a kill time. Like, if I had money I would rather buy and play this game, but well on the sub I played this one that I wouldn't if I had to pay.
Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 should provide a decent boost in subscriber count this holiday season. Next year will see Starfield and Redfall as two of the bigger first-party games.
The real test to see if subscriber numbers will dramatically rise is when the big first-party titles start hitting the service. Right now it's a lot of legacy stuff, which is cool, along with the occasional big third-party title, but I mean first-party titles like the Halo Infinite campaign, Starfield, Avowed, Hellblade 2, Forza Horizon 5, Redfall, Fable, and Perfect Dark. Some of these titles, many would consider to be seen as "system sellers" so when titles like those start to drop, will be very telling as to what kind of longevity the service has.
Unfortunately, we're still talking 2-3 years before we start seeing those kinds of results.
Agreed. Good to finally get some sort of information on how game pass is doing at least. I think another thing they need to look into is giving people who sign up for a year a discount. Right now it cost the same per month or per year. So I just buy it to play a few games then I cancel and I'll rejoin when I have more to play. If there was a yearly discount I would buy it. Not sure it's financially viable for them though so that's probably why they don't do it.