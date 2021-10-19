Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Grew 37% Last Fiscal Year Missing Microsoft's Target - News

Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 missed Microsoft's target, according to a Microsoft financial document spotted by Axios.

Xbox Game Pass for the fiscal year saw growth of 37.48 percent, while Microsoft had a target of 47.79 percent. It should be noted Microsoft's target was set before Halo Infinite was delayed from 2020 to 2021.

For the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, Xbox Game Pass subscriber count grew 85.75 percent beating Microsoft's target of 71 percent.

The subscriber growth target is tied to Microsoft executive's stock compensation. "For competitive reasons, targets and results are expressed in terms of year over year growth," reads Microsoft filing.

The last official Xbox Game Pass figure was over 18 million as of January 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

