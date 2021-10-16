Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Arrives December 3 for Switch - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 3.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is the latest installment in the popular Disney franchise. For the first time on Nintendo Switch, the game lets players enjoy a variety of new adventures in six Disney-themed worlds, such as exploring the world of Disney Frozen, dancing with Disney princesses, or engaging in quests and dungeons. Players will encounter and interact with well-known characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Ariel… and run their own cafe!

Key Features:

Six Disney worlds and all your favorite characters that you can discover through portals: Frozen, Snow White…

Frozen, Snow White… Discover the area where you travel to new worlds, interact with different residents of Castleton and unlock new accessories!

Dungeons to defeat—come test your fieriness, help your residents of Castleton and win gems to use at the castle!

Thousands of customizations to make your best avatar in the game—you can even customize your clothes!

Gather materials to craft new accessories, furniture, clothes, or delicious food!

Run your own cafe and make sure that you satisfy all Disney habitants! Use your earning to decorate even more your place.

Embellish your own house with furniture made from materials you’ve collected!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles