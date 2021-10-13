Final Fantasy XIV is Now the Most Profitable Final Fantasy Game Ever - News

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida in a recent hands-on preview event for the upcoming Endwalker expansion revealed the MMORPG has become the most profitable Final Fantasy game in history.

Yoshida said after 11 years since the game was first released the player count has surpassed 24 million players. The game had topped four million registered players in 2015 and 10 million by the time the Stormblood expansion released in 2017.

"You all know just how hard things were for us with the original Final Fantasy XIV," Yoshida said. "Since then, we were able to transform the title into one that provides a major contribution to our company's profits."

He added, "It's perhaps unbecoming of me to say but in terms of our business, we've been able to achieve great success. Moving forward, we're going to spare no expense with our investments to ensure that this game continues to be one which our players can enjoy."

