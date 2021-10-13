Solar Ash Delayed to December 2 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Heart Machine have delayed Solar Ash from October 26 to December 2. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.

"Heart Machine and Annapurna have decided to delay the release of Solar Ash to December 2," said Heart Machine via Twitter.

"We want Solar Ash to shine, and we need a bit more time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game, while still navigating this global pandemic as a highly dedicated team. This short delay will help us get there.

"Thank you for your understanding, and we'll see you in the Ultravoid soon."

We are delaying release of #SolarAsh until December 2, 2021. Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/cfPS5SkbMa — Heart Machine Official (@HeartMachineHQ) October 13, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is a 3D third-person action platformer filled with sunken cities, vast water shelves, dangerous lava zones and more. Players take on the role of a Voidrunner named Rei who traverses through these dangerous biomes.

