Here are the Best-Selling Metroid Games of All Time in the UK

Last week saw the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, along with Metroid Dread. The game debuted in third place on the UK charts and was the highest-grossing Metroid game at launch in the UK, beating out the previous record holder Metroid Prime on the GameCube. This is without including digital sales.

GamesIndustry has now collected a list of the best-selling Metroid games of all time in the UK. Metroid Dread after just two days is already the eighth best-selling entry in the franchise.

The Metroid series in the UK has never been a huge success with sales of just over 600,000 units combined. It should be noted the original Metroid is not included as it launched before charts.

The Metroid Prime sub-series takes the top four spots with the original Metroid Prime (GCN) in the top spot, followed by Metroid Prime 3: corruption (Wii), Metroid Prime: Hunters (DS), then Metroid Prime 2: Echoes (GCN).

Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of unit sold via GfK Entertainment data:

Position Year Title Format 1 2003 Metroid Prime Nintendo GameCube 2 2007 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Nintendo Wii 3 2006 Metroid Prime: Hunters Nintendo DS 4 2004 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Nintendo GameCube 5 2002 Metroid Fusion Gameboy Advance 6 2010 Metroid: Other M Nintendo Wii 7 1992 Metroid 2: The Return of Samus Gameboy 8 2021 Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch 9 2004 Metroid: Zero Mission Gameboy Advance 10 2017 Metroid: Samus Returns Nintendo 3DS 11 2009 Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Wii 12 1994 Super Metroid SNES 13 2007 Metroid Prime Pinball Nintendo DS 14 2016 Metroid Prime: Federation Force Nintendo 3DS 15 2005 Metroid (NES Classic) Gameboy Advance

Here are the top 15 best-selling Metroid games in terms of revenue:

Position Year Title Format 1 2003 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption Nintendo Wii 2 2007 Metroid Prime Nintendo GameCube 3 2006 Metroid Prime: Hunters Nintendo DS 4 2004 Metroid Prime 2: Echoes Nintendo GameCube 5 2002 Metroid Fusion Gameboy Advance 6 2021 Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch 7 2010 Metroid: Other M Nintendo Wii 8 2017 Metroid: Samus Returns Nintendo 3DS 9 2009 Metroid Prime Trilogy Nintendo Wii 10 2004 Metroid: Zero Mission Gameboy Advance 11 1994 Super Metroid SNES 12 1992 Metroid 2: The Return of Samus SNES 13 2007 Metroid Prime Pinball Nintendo DS 14 2016 Metroid Prime: Federation Force Nintendo 3DS 15 2005 Metroid (NES Classic) Gameboy Advance

