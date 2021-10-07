Jim Ryan: Games are What Makes the PS5 Cool - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan during a keynote fireside chat during GI Live: London was asked what he thought made the PlayStation 5 cool.

"It is, first of all, the games," said Ryan. "You have to come back to that. I said this at the time, and I stand by it, the launch line-up of game was the best we'd ever had, and I'd submit probably the best any console platform has ever had at launch.

"I think the work that we've done since then with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank [Rift Apart], and also MLB: The Show in the States, which is a fine game. And the pipeline of game that we have coming is just fantastic. It's by far the strongest that we've ever had for any of our consoles, and I can't wait to see these games starting drop one after another. Horizon [Forbidden West], God of War [Ragnarok], [Gran Turismo 7]... I think that is ultimately what defines us."

Ryan was asked what his favorite recent game was and he said Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It is a game that showcases the power of the PS5.

"Ratchet & Clank," he said. "I love the game. And I think as something that defines what PlayStation 5 is capable of doing, it is the first great example. And there's going to be many more to come over the coming months and years.

"But you look at that and say 'wow, you couldn't do that on any other console'. It's a beautiful game and so great to have Insomniac now part of our family. Those guys have been knocking it out of the park, they've been busy."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

