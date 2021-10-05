PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in September, Xbox Series X|S Sales Spike - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,630 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in September, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring. There were several weeks of good stock for the PS5.
The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in September after it came in third the pervious month. Sales for the Xbox Series X|S saw an increase month-over-month.
Nintendo Switch came in third place, however, sales did increase thanks to the £20 price cut.
"So last month was a very good month for UK console sales," said Dring. "PS5 was once again dominant, with several weeks of good stock coming to market. Xbox Series machines also spiked, and was at No.2. Switch slips to No.3, but the £20 price cut caused an increase for Nintendo, too."
Dring did add that year-on-year sales for the Switch are tough with how strong sales were in 2020. However, compared to 2019 sales are very positive.
"Year-on-year is tough for Switch," he said. "But comps with 2019 are very positive."
Awesome news!
When you factor in that getting a hold of next gen hardware is like trying to find a needle in a haystack it just makes these stats even more impressive.
I'm not currently in the U.K so I don't know what the situation is there but is it easier to find next gen consoles than it is in North America? I ask because in both America and Canada you have to pretty much sacrifice your first born just to get your hands on one.
-SACRILEGIOUS NINJA APPROVED-
To be fair I ain’t surprised by this a it has been so easy to get a ps5 over here even though they was bundled with so much crap and a Series x has been like trying to find a unicorn in the wild but series s are everywhere
I feel like the same here in the US. I can't find a Series X to save my life. I have a PS5 though. Agree with Series S. They are literally everywhere. Unfortunately it's not the one I want.
You can get one very easily and quickly, the question is, how much are you willing to pay for one. I got one in less than a day when I looked for one, but I paid £100 over the normal price on local classifieds, and it was used, fortunately its been working perfect so far. Series X is the same, I've seen a couple on classifieds for £150 over the normal price.
What I cant find is a gpu for my brother, his went bust.
I dont think MS are making as many Series X consoles. They have made plenty of S versions but the X down here is also very rare.
Series S is way better deal for microsoft than the X. Just like sony prefers to sell the digital version. Those are profitable because you're stuck at buying digital, so no second hand market or other deals around. Imagine a console without piracy, without second hand market, without other retailers selling games, its a dream come true for the console manufacturers.
US is very much into nationalism. XSX does not exist here in the UK, barely ever comes into stock. MS probably doing what EVGA are doing, stocking the US first.
Making a series S certainly does not help, probably a lot to do with that too. But the UK was never a stronghold for MS and Nintendo, X360 was an anomaly.
the 360 had everything going for it, it had no competition on the market for a full year, the wii was not even in HD so it was not the same market. Then it had bomb after bomb, remember table tennis? Ghost recon AW? Gears of War? Fight night round 3? Dead rising? Test drive unlimited? Oblivion? Rainbow six Vegas? Just Cause? Viva pinata? Kameo? King Kong? Perfect dark Zero? Condemned? Call of duty 2?
Those are just the games before the ps3 even launched in Europe, some of those were really amazing exclusives such as condemned, Oblivion, test drive, gears of war.
Also the 360 was the only console with controller vibration.
360 was way cheaper than the ps3.
360 had backwards compatibility
the 360 controller was way better than the competition
Xbox live was way better than what the ps3 had, in fact xbox live was what started the proper online gaming on consoles, before than online was an afterthought
Fast forward to ps4 and now ps5 and microsoft has fallen behind, none of those 360 advantages. Its been proven time and time again that a slightly more powerful console doesn't really win the generation. This time both are fully backwards compatible with previous gen. Both launched at same price and same time. The ps5 controller is way better than what we had with ps3, not only has rumble but its more advanced than xbox xontroller.
But the biggest thing is games, xbox has no exclusives, ps5 already had returnal, spiderman miles morales, demon souls, ratchet and clank, death stranding port, Ghosts of tsushima port, final fantasy VII integrade (at least exclusive for now), etc
I do love both ps and xbox, but the game Returnal alone would make my choice easy. The only reason I didn't buy an xbox is that I have a PC with xbox elite 2 controller. Also I can play the ori games on my switch, so an xbox is not really essential. I am not a fan of forza horizon, I much prefer the forza motorsport games, even tough I always preferred GT (excluding last gen GT sport, forza was way better).
If Microsoft wants a chance at getting back some market share they will need to start pumping some good exclusives, and not just hyping games that will come 5 years after, we need games now, for 2021 and 2022. Sony will have the new god of war and new horizon game and GT7, microsoft will need to work hard to even compete.
Switch sales increasing despite OLED bring right around the corner is a surprise, especially considering the price cut was a small one
I can wait for a Ryuzaki57 articles showing the Switch's decline due to Xbox based on UK sales