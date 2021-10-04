Chocobo GP to Have At Least 20 Playable Characters - News

/ 121 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

An unexpected announcement from last month's Nintendo Direct would have to be the kart racing game, Chocobo GP, from Square Enix.

Game director Akihiko Maeda during the Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 panel revealed Chocobo GP will feature at least 20 playable characters. He did not say exactly who the characters will be, however, he did ask fans what Final Fantasy characters they would like to see in the game.

The TGS 2021 panel also details gameplay mechanics. This includes leveling up magics like Fira to Firaga, character specific abilities, and more. The game will feature iconic magic spells like the Aero, Fira, Doom, and MBarrier.

Chocobo GP will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Thanks, Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles