Chocobo GP Announced for Switch, Launches in 2022

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced racing game, Chocobo GP, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Get set for a new racing experience, featuring a roster of dozens of Chocobo characters, complete with their own unique abilities and variants.

Choose your favorite Chocobo series character, and race through familiar tracks set in the Final Fantasy universe.

It won’t be easy crossing the finish line first.

Find magic stones called Magicites (including Fire, Water, and more) throughout the track and equip them to take out the competition.

Engine customization options will be available, as well as local and online multiplayer. Up to 64 players can compete in a bracket-style tournament to determine the racing champion.

