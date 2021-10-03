Genshin Impact Update 2.2 Launches October 13 - News

Developer miHoYo announced update 2.2 for Genshin Impact will launch on October 13. The update has been called Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog.

miHoYo and Razer have also announced partnership to develop Genshin Impact-branded hardware.

Here is an overview of the update and partnership:

Version 2.2 Update

The update will introduce the last of the six major islands of Inazuma, a new playable character Thoma, and a series of new challenges and mini-games full of fun and rewards. Meanwhile, players who have not claimed “Savior From Another World” Aloy will be able to receive this five-star crossover character for free.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore Mondstadt, Liyue Harbor, and Inazuma, three of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses.

Tsurumi Island, the last major island of Inazuma, is finally open to Travelers with Version 2.2. The island is shrouded in dense fog, and players may easily get lost and encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area. The Rifthounds and the Rifthound Whelps are dangerous stealthy beasts lurking in the fog, waiting to launch a sneak attack. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status and continually lose HP regardless if they’re shielded or not. In addition, Tsurumi Island appears to be the focus of recent research by a scholar from Sumeru. In the “Shadow of the Ancients” event, players have to accomplish investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an “Anomalous Model Ruin Grader” that seems to be constantly drawing power from an unknown source of energy to regenerate itself.

Thoma, the popular “fixer” who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline, will be joining as a new four-star playable character. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs. Players may recruit him in the second Event Wish featuring Thoma and Hu Tao after Childe’s return in the first Event Wish. Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu will also be available with Version 2.2.

A brand-new series of seasonal events is also here along with the new update. In the “Labyrinth Warriors” event, players can venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with “Childe” Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician. You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named “Shiki Taishou” who can provide special help and buffs. Tough fights and valuable rewards in the event shop await brave warriors. With another seasonal event “Tuned to the World’s Sounds”, players can enjoy the rhythm game and play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun.

With Version 2.2, plenty of optimizations will also be added to the current gameplay, and DualSense Controller support will be available on Genshin Impact‘s PC version for the first time. More features are added into the Serenitea Pot, including a new Inazuma-themed realm layout “Silken Courtyard,” more Inazuma-style Furnishing Blueprints, a new furnishing type, Floating Platform, and flowers that can be used as furnishings from the limited-time “Dreams of Bloom” event.

Razer Partnership

miHoYo and Razer will work together to develop co-branded gaming hardware. Fans can look forward to Genshin Impact-themed designs on Razer’s award-winning products including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse, Razer Iskur X ergonomic gaming chair as well as the Razer Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mat. To further commemorate the event, coming with each co-branded product is a bonus code that fans can use to redeem exciting in-game rewards.

For the ultimate Genshin Impact gaming station, Genshin Impact designs will also be made available on Razer Customs, an online service by Razer.com that offers official partner designs for a range of Razer hardware. Razer Customs enables gamers to personalize and modify their gear including mice, phone cases, and mouse mats, making it truly their own.

To further amp up the immersion, Razer has also provided a custom-tuned THX Game Profile via the THX Spatial Audio app. The profile is available on PC and is compatible with all gaming headsets for Genshin Impact. With the aim of delivering advanced 7.1 surround sound with pinpoint positional accuracy, the THX Spatial Audio app enables realistic acoustics for a lifelike reflection of the in-game surroundings.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development.

