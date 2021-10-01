Phil Spencer: Xbox Working with Japanese Publishers to Grow Japanese Lineup - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online showcase said Xbox is dedicated to working with Japanese publishers to grow the lineup of Japanese games on the Xbox.

"The Tokyo Game Show is an important part of our commitment to the Japanese market and the Asia region overall," said Spencer.

"It’s an honor to support the show and our Japanese partners. We’re working with Japanese publishers every single day to increase our lineup of Japanese games on Xbox. We know it’s really important to fans and customers on Xbox."

He added there are over 100 games on Xbox Game Pass from partners in Japan and there are more than 200 Japanese developers part of the ID@Xbox program.

"We also added more than 100 titles in Game Pass from partners in Japan, and it has really helped the Xbox community find games that maybe they haven’t played in the past through an easy mechanism, but it’s not about big developers," said Spencer.

"We now have more than 200 Japanese developers in our ID@Xbox program, which really highlights the most creative independent games for broad audiences everywhere on the planet.

"We’re also working to increase console supply. I know that’s a big issue. People want consoles and we’re constantly working to get more consoles into the market."

Spencer is excited about the growth of Japanese gaming and he not only wants to participate in the growth but to also bring Japanese games to people worldwide.

"We’re excited by the growth of the Japanese gaming and we want not only to participate but to help bring Japanese games to players around the world," he said.

Thanks, Twinfinite.

