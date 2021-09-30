Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches in Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico - News

Microsoft during its Tokyo Game Show presentation announced Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is launching in Brazil and Mexico today and on October 1 in Australia and Japan.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to over one billion people in 26 countries across five continents. Xbox Game Pass games can be played from the cloud on phones, tablets, and PCs, and will be available on Xbox consoles soon.

Custom Xbox Series X consoles are now being used for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which means faster load times and improved frame rates. There is support for a variety of controllers, however, select titles have support for touch controls like Minecraft Dungeons and Hades.

"This journey to bring Cloud Gaming to these four new countries has been a true community partnership," said Project xCloud Vice President & Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein. "As we’ve tested through our preview program, we have learnt so much from the gamers who participated.

"Thanks to players in Brazil, who filled our cloud gaming servers even before we announced our Preview launch. And gamers in Mexico who made Gears 5 our most played game in preview. In Australia and Japan, it has been awesome to see the embrace of touch controls with Minecraft Dungeons."

