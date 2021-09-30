Lost Judgment Beats DBZ to Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

Lost Judgment (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 111,852 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 26, 2021. The PS5 version debuted in third with sales of 33,151 units.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 42,074 units.

Seven of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, two are for the PlayStation 4 and one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 46,297 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 26,481 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,643 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,641 units, and the 3DS sold 588 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 111,852 (New) [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Bandai Namco, 09/24/21) – 42,074 (New) [PS5] Lost Judgment (Sega, 09/24/21) – 33,151 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo, 09/10/21) – 21,909 (126,317) [PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco, 09/09/21) – 15,224 (199,668) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,937 (2,204,855) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,489 (2,843,132) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,108 (4,063,247) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,185 (4,431,232) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 7,104 (2,381,682)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 36,294 (17,133,268) PlayStation 5 – 22,545 (898,102) Switch Lite – 10,003 (4,071,757) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,936 (174,094) PlayStation 4 – 1,641 (7,811,573) Xbox Series S – 1,601 (32,624) Xbox Series X – 1,042 (62,385) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 588 (1,174,071)

