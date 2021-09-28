Pokemon Legends Arceus Gets New Trailer and Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new details and a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brings players to the vast Hisui region. This is the Sinnoh region as it existed in the past, long before the familiar towns and cityscapes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl were established. Rich in nature and with Mount Coronet towering at its heart, this is a Sinnoh unlike anything players have experienced before, and they’ll embark on a journey to complete the region’s first Pokedex.

Your Arc Phone Will Be Your Guide

Early on in the adventure, players will get a device called the Arc Phone. Its distinctive appearance might lead one to suspect it has some connection to the Mythical Pokemon Arceus. This device seems to contain some sort of strange power, and it will apparently help guide players on their journey.

Special Pokemon with Mysterious Power

During their expeditions, players may run into Pokemon that are larger than normal and have glowing red eyes. These are known as alpha Pokemon. They’re stronger than their regular counterparts, and they’ll be quite aggressive in chasing and attacking players that stray too close.

There are also special Pokemon in the Hisui region that have received some kind of mysterious blessing. Some of these Pokemon are particularly powerful and have come to be known as nobles, while others are said to willingly assist the people of the region. Each one of these Pokemon seems to hold power not held by regular Pokemon. People known as wardens are tasked with looking after these Pokemon by performing duties such as making sure the nobles’ territories remain unviolated or providing offerings of food and water.​

These Pokemon nobles are revered by the people of the region, but some strange phenomenon is now causing them to suddenly fly into a frenzy. The cause of these incidents is still shrouded in mystery. Once frenzied, these Pokemon are incredibly difficult to rein in, which forces the people of Hisui to turn to the Galaxy Expedition Team for help. As part of the Survey Corps, you will be called upon to quell the frenzies of the nobles.

Kleavor

Category: Axe Pokemon

Axe Pokemon Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 196.2 lbs.

196.2 lbs. Type: Bug/Rock

Special minerals found in the Hisui region cause Scyther to evolve into this Pokemon. Parts of its body have hardened into stone. The stone parts often get chipped during fierce battles, and Kleavor that have survived many battles will display larger chipping across their bodies. It is said that the people of Hisui once used pieces of stone that had fallen from Kleavor to craft tools.

Race Across Sprawling Untamed Landscapes while Riding Pokemon

During their adventures, players will receive a Celestica Flute. This is a mysterious instrument that has been passed down through generations of Hisui’s people. Play the flute anywhere to summon special Pokemon that will let you ride them. Riding these Pokemon will allow players to move faster on land or cross bodies of water or even soar through the skies.

Wyrdeer​ – Wyrdeer has powerful, sturdy legs, and riding upon it will allow players to gallop across the land at great speed and jump to leap over obstacles.

– Wyrdeer has powerful, sturdy legs, and riding upon it will allow players to gallop across the land at great speed and jump to leap over obstacles. Basculegion ​ – Basculegion can carry players on its back, allowing for travel across bodies of water. Basculegion is also able to launch itself from the water’s surface, letting players leap effortlessly over obstacles in their way.

​ – Basculegion can carry players on its back, allowing for travel across bodies of water. Basculegion is also able to launch itself from the water’s surface, letting players leap effortlessly over obstacles in their way. Hisuian Braviary – Hisuian Braviary will let players soar through the skies. From up in the air, players will also be able to get a good look at what kinds of Pokemon live down below and what kinds of items might be found.

Check out the Facilities of Your Home Base, Jubilife Village

Players can prepare for their survey work at Jubilife Village, and there are also facilities that can help make the adventure even more fun.[3]

The Clothier and Hairdresser – Players can mix up outfits and hairstyles at the clothier and the hairdresser to choose their look.

– Players can mix up outfits and hairstyles at the clothier and the hairdresser to choose their look. The Photography Studio – Players can take pictures alongside their Pokemon at the photography studio.

– Players can take pictures alongside their Pokemon at the photography studio. The General Store and Craftworks – If players used up their items on a previous excursion, they can replenish their supplies at the general store. They can also use in-game currency to buy new crafting recipes and materials from the craftworks.

– If players used up their items on a previous excursion, they can replenish their supplies at the general store. They can also use in-game currency to buy new crafting recipes and materials from the craftworks. The Pastures – The pastures are where players can leave Pokemon that have been caught. Many Pokemon will need to be caught to complete the Pokedex, but only six Pokemon can be taken along in a party. Players will want to choose the right Pokemon for each mission before heading out on surveys. At any of the various base camps, players can change which Pokemon they have in the party or send Pokemon to the pastures.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

