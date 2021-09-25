NBA 2K22 Beats Deathloop to Top the Australian Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 370 Views
NBA 2K22 has remained in in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 19, 2021.
Bethesda and Arkane's Deathloop debuted in second place.
Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 shoots up to spots to fourth place. Rainbow Six Siege dropped one spot to fifth place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:
- NBA 2K22
- Deathloop - NEW
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Tales of Arise
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ring Fit Adventure
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
