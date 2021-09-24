Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Now Available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Private Division and developers Squad and Blitworks announced Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, while the Complete Edition is priced at $59.99 and includes the Breaking Ground expansion and History and Parts pack.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Kerbal Space Program, take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble fully-functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in the Kerbol solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.

Key Features:

Build spaceships, rockets, and vehicles using a massive collection of parts.

Construct space stations, massive starships, and surface bases on new planets.

Send your Kerbal crewmembers into space to become heroes.

Three game modes: Science, Career, and Sandbox.

Discover a whole star system with unique moons and planets.

Research and develop new technologies, and much more!

New to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Versions:

Improved framerate performance

Improved high-definition resolution

Increased part count on player crafts with a more stable experience

Upgraded shaders and textures

Supports mouse and keyboard

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is optimized for console players, featuring a completely reworked user interface and new controls.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles