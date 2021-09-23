Super Mario Animated Movie Cast Revealed, Chris Pratt to Play Mario - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct has revealed the main cast for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie from Illumination.

Chris Pratt has been cast to play protagonist Mario, with Charlie Day playing Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Peach and Jack Black will play Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros. will hit theaters in North America on December 21, 2022.

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Here is a list of the main cast:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Charles Martinet playing surprise cameos

