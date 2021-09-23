Disney Classic Games Collection: Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Nighthawk Interactive have announced Disney Classic Games Collection: Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in fall 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Disney Classic Games Collection is the latest and greatest compilation of classic Disney games based on some of the most beloved Disney movies of all time: Aladdin, The Lion King, and now, The Jungle Book! This package combines Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King with the ALL NEW “The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin Pack.” Now you can play ALL of the critically acclaimed 16-Bit console versions of Aladdin, along with classic games based on Disney’s The Jungle Book!

These all-new, fan requested, and beloved games complete this collection, making this the only way to experience all 16-bit console versions of Aladdin and The Jungle Book. Play as some of your favorite Disney characters, including Aladdin, Simba, and Mowgli, all while experiencing some of the best graphics the 16-bit era had to offer. Play through multiple versions of each included game and enjoy tons of new features, enhancements, game modes, easy game saves, and display options.

Retail Edition includes one of four retro style instruction manuals inside the box! (While supplies last.)

Key Features:

The Expanded Collection – Play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games.

– Play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games. BOTH 16-bit console Aladdin games included for the first time since their original release. By popular demand, two completely different and equally adored Aladdin games are finally available and enhanced for modern consoles. Which Aladdin game is YOUR favorite?

included for the first time since their original release. By popular demand, two completely different and equally adored Aladdin games are finally available and enhanced for modern consoles. Which Aladdin game is YOUR favorite? Display Options and Updated Visuals 1080P graphics and enhancements for modern HD TVs. Adjustable screen aspect ratios and borders. Custom filter options designed to replicate classic CRT TVs and other popular screen types.

Modern Features – Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas, view full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want.

– Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas, view full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want. Museum Features – Take a journey behind-the-scenes and learn more about the creation of these incredible games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets.

– Take a journey behind-the-scenes and learn more about the creation of these incredible games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets. Soundtrack – Listen to the entire soundtracks for all games in the included music players. The ability to repeat and shuffle the songs is also supported. Enjoy 16-bit versions of classic songs like “A Whole New World,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and “The Bare Necessities”!

