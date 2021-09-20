The Good Life Launches October 15 - News

Publisher Playism and developers White Owls and Grounding announced the small-town photography investigation game, The Good Life, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15.

Welcome to Rainy Woods!

Naomi Hayward finds herself far from her New York home. Out of her depth and drowning in debt, she is commissioned by The Morning Bell newspaper to uncover the mystery behind Rainy Woods—a rural English town considered to be the ‘happiest in the world.’ With her camera at the ready she starts her investigation but soon finds that the town—and its wonderfully quirky residents—are hiding many secrets. Not least, why they transform into cats and dogs at night. Caught up in the town’s enchantment—Naomi must use her new found animal skills to uncover the truth about Rainy Woods.

Key Features:

Put Your Photography Skills to the Test – Use your camera to get to the bottom of Rainy Woods’ mystery by taking photographs for The Morning Bell newspaper to complete commissions. They’ll pay you for your trouble but it seems you have a large debt outstanding already. Perhaps it is easier to take photos capturing the hottest trends on social app Flamingo to satisfy your fans? That ought to earn you a pretty penny and help you chip away at your debt.

– Use your camera to get to the bottom of Rainy Woods’ mystery by taking photographs for The Morning Bell newspaper to complete commissions. They’ll pay you for your trouble but it seems you have a large debt outstanding already. Perhaps it is easier to take photos capturing the hottest trends on social app Flamingo to satisfy your fans? That ought to earn you a pretty penny and help you chip away at your debt. Transform, Traverse, and Track – Transform into a cat or dog in order to unlock and use unique skills! Expand your area of exploration as you jump and climb nimbly around town as a cat. Or track down villagers with your keen canine sense of smell.

– Transform into a cat or dog in order to unlock and use unique skills! Expand your area of exploration as you jump and climb nimbly around town as a cat. Or track down villagers with your keen canine sense of smell. A Delicate Balancing Act… – Your earnings from commissions, Flamingo and part-time jobs around town will provide you a decent living. Why not delve into the delights of Rainy Woods? Grow vegetables in your garden? Expand your cooking repertoire? Explore the wilderness? Join the locals for a drink at the pub? Or help them out and get to know them a little bit better. The days are yours to fill with whatever you please, but remember—cultivating a good life is a balancing act!

– Your earnings from commissions, Flamingo and part-time jobs around town will provide you a decent living. Why not delve into the delights of Rainy Woods? Grow vegetables in your garden? Expand your cooking repertoire? Explore the wilderness? Join the locals for a drink at the pub? Or help them out and get to know them a little bit better. The days are yours to fill with whatever you please, but remember—cultivating a good life is a balancing act! Get Out There and Explore – See what Rainy Woods has to offer! Set out to explore the surrounding landscapes, unlock waystones and camp sites to expand how far you can travel—or perhaps just riding a sheep across the rolling hills will bring you the most joy!

