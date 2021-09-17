THQ Nordic Announces SuperPower 3 for PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer GolemLabs have announced SuperPower 3 for PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

The long-awaited installment to the SuperPower series, SuperPower III is a mix of strategical and managerial elements and is the most complete and accurate geopolitical simulation game to date. This iteration brings modern graphics, present day military hardware and technology, as well as an improved EHE / AI technology for a tailor-made experience for every playstyle. The wide variety of approaches to the game gives you unprecedented freedom! You can focus on the big picture, like planning out entire wars, or on the smallest details imaginable. The whole planet will be watching your actions and the decisions you make will play out in front of your very eyes.

SuperPower III takes place whenever and wherever you want it!

You can choose to play any nation on the planet. Scenarios are based on real-life events and are equipped with actual data. Try to govern your country to the best of your abilities either on your own, or with friends in multiplayer mode.

A Chance to Prove They Can Do Better

SuperPower III is tailor-made for all the megalomaniacs out there who are convinced they can do a much better job at running the world than real politicians and military leaders across the globe. Solve real-life conflicts, with solutions that no-one previously thought possible and see what effect this will have on the world. Can you change history?

SuperPower III will have everything that made this franchise a success in the last 20 years, with modern visuals, game mechanics built with depth from the ground up and a better onboarding for new players.

Key Features:

Global theater of an accurate reproduction of the entire world including 194 playable countries.

Expansive strategy and dozens of scenarios based on real-life events.

Real data, analyzed and made for gameplay purposes.

Character creation with almost every nationality, religion, and typical attire available in real life.

High replayability due to no official end to the game.

Mod friendly architecture to create your own unique scenarios.

