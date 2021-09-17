NBA 2K22 and Tales of Arise Lead Strong Week of New Releases on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

NBA 2K22 debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 12, 2021.

Tales of Arise has debuted in second place. Life Is Strange: True Colors debuted in in fifth place, while Sonic Colours: Ultimate and Warioware: Get It Together! debuted in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped from first to third place and Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the charts in fourth palce.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

NBA 2K22 - NEW Tales of Arise - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Life Is Strange: True Colors - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VI Sonic Colours: Ultimate - NEW Warioware: Get It Together! - NEW Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

