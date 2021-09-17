Monster Hunter Rise to Get Mega Man Content on September 24 - News

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise will be getting Mega Man 11 content. The game will be getting a new Event Quest where you can unlock layered armor to make your Palamute look like Rush from Mega Man 11 arrives on September 24.

View a trailer of the collaboration below:

Read details on the event below:

Try out this new collaboration Event Quest with the 2D side-scrolling action game series beloved by fans of all ages!

“Rush Costume” Palamute Layered Armor

Earn layered armor to make your Palamute look like Rush from Mega Man 11!

Equip this layered armor to change your Palamute’s appearance and bark to those of Rush. Perform a drift to switch to Rush Jet!

A jumping dismount will change to Rush Coil! Grab this special layered armor for your Palamute to turn him into Mega Man’s trusty buddy!

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and will launch for PC in early 2022.

