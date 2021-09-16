PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in Midnight Black Launches in October - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will be releasing its PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D wireless headset in a new color, Midnight Black, in October.

The new color scheme matches the PS5 DualSense Midnight Black wireless controller. The controller and headset features two subtly different shades of black.

"While all PS5-compatible headsets can be used to experience 3D Audio with PS5 games, the Pulse 3D headset is specifically designed to take full advantage of the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, with a fine-tuned frequency response to help players more precisely place sounds in exact locations to match on-screen gameplay," said Sony Interactive Entertainment's Isabelle Tomatis.

"In our second major system update for PS5, we’re introducing a new equalizer control feature for Pulse 3D headset within PS5’s sound settings as part of our continued efforts to enhance the audio gaming experience.

"Pulse 3D headset users can select from three presets — Standard, Bass Boost, or Shooter which is designed to place extra emphasis on the sounds of footsteps and fired shots. These three presets were popular among players who used the PS4 headset companion app, and have now been optimized to compliment PS5 Tempest 3D AudioTech. Users can also create their own presets and save up to three settings to have more quick-access options. Additionally, players can adjust these equalizer settings during gameplay through Control Center, without needing to exit the game."

