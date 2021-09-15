Rocksmith+ Delayed to Next Year - NewsCraig Snow , posted 4 hours ago / 346 Views
Ubisoft has announced that it has delayed the latest entry in its Rocksmith series - the upcoming subscription-based Rocksmith+ - to next year.
The service game had been due to launch this summer on PC and this autumn on consoles, but now won't see the light of day until next year. The move was made in order to address feedback given after the beta test, which was conducted in July.
A message to our Rocksmith community#Rocksmith pic.twitter.com/q65ic1PhoO— Ubisoft_UK (@Ubisoft_UK) September 14, 2021
