Dying Light 2 Delayed to Next Year

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has received another delay - this time a more minor one to 4th February 2022.

In a press release announcing the delay, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka said the following:

"The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it... Unfortunately we've realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it."

Dying Light 2 has been hit by a series of delays since its announcement in 2018, but it sounds like this will be the last one and fans will finally be able to play it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series this coming February.

