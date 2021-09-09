Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

This brand-new remastered bundle includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, featuring Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in early 2022 for PS5. The PC version is in development by our partners at Iron Galaxy and will release shortly after the PS5 version. As these dates approach, we’ll discuss more details.

Needless to say, we’re pretty excited that more players will get the chance to meet (and fall in love with) Nathan, Chloe, Nadine, and the rest of the cast in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

