Switch Sales Top 90 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 22-28 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,213 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 289,641 units sold for the week ending August 28, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 90.25 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 225,203 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 131,166 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.93 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,480 units, the Xbox One sold 11,524 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 473 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 82,258 units (-22.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,053 (-77.7%), the Xbox One is down 12,228 units (-51.5%), and the 3DS is down 4,539 units (-90.6%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 10,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 3,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 289,641 (90,245,313)
- PlayStation 5 - 225,203 (11,252,518)
- Xbox Series X|S - 131,166 (6,930,831)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,480 (116,413,122)
- Xbox One - 11,524 (50,356,307)
- 3DS - 473 (75,941,436)
- Switch - 109,389
- PlayStation 5 - 83,976
- Xbox Series X|S - 67,203
- PlayStation 4 - 10,790
- Xbox One - 8,602
- PlayStation 5 - 96,518
- Switch - 78,463
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,499
- PlayStation 4 - 13,853
- Xbox One - 2,342
- Switch - 91,308
- PlayStation 5 - 39,026
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,852
- PlayStation 4 - 3,407
- Xbox One - 381
- 3DS - 473 (Japan only)
- Switch - 10,481
- PlayStation 5 - 5,683
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,612
- PlayStation 4 - 430
- Xbox One - 199
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Seems like Switch has been hitting just less than 300k the last few weeks. The average for this quarter is still over 300k I believe, but not by much. Which means, as predicted, this quarter is going to be less than last year.
However, that OLED model will give them a boost in October, and if they can keep their stock high Q3 can still better than 2020.
This being said, it is becoming evident that Nintendo's next move should be a price cut to keep sales high. $300 for the OLED, $250 for the Switch, and $180 for the Switch Lite would be a good sweet spot I think. In addition they should create a Nintendo Selects line and put games like Arms, Xenoblade 2, Mario Odyssey, and even BotW for $20 (but even $30 would be good). This would have the added effect of increasing sales for games like BotW 2.
I mean, it goes without saying that Switch MoM sales will be drastically up in October. It’ll be interesting to see how the Switch OLED impacts YoY sales. Will it be enough to close that 20-25% gap?