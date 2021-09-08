Death Stranding Director's Cut Gets Final Trailer - News

posted 6 hours ago

Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima have released the final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Connect a fractured society in the definitive Death Stranding experience for PlayStation 5.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for PlayStation 5 in this definitive Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?

Key Features:

Remastered for the PlayStation 5 Console – Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges in this definitive Death Stranding experience.

– Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges in this definitive Death Stranding experience. Expanded Content – Experience an extended storyline through new missions in an expanded area. Make use of additional weapons and vehicles, take on new enemy types and explore new locations such as the Firing Range and Racetrack, featuring extra missions and minigames.

– Experience an extended storyline through new missions in an expanded area. Make use of additional weapons and vehicles, take on new enemy types and explore new locations such as the Firing Range and Racetrack, featuring extra missions and minigames. Unique Social Strand System – Stay connected with other players from around the globe. Donate valuable resources to rebuild structures in your world and others’, and offer likes in support of player structures that appear in yours to reward them for their contributions.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Haptic Feedback – Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Adaptive triggers: Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

– Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Adaptive triggers: Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance. Tempest 3D AudioTech on Compatible Headphones – Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

– Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones). Fast Loading – Get into the action quickly with the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

– Get into the action quickly with the PlayStation 5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times. Stunning Visuals – Choose from two picture modes—Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60 frames per second or Fidelity Mode in native 4K—both with ultra-wide and HDR support.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 24.



