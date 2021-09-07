Playground Reveals List of Confirmed Cars in Forza Horizon 5 at Launch - News

Playground Games in the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series has revealed the confirmed list of cars that will be available in the racing game at launch. The list was last updated today and includes hundreds of cars. The list will include more cars by launch.

Several cars will be making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. This includes the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, 991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and more.

"Starting today, we’re announcing hundreds of cars available to acquire and drive on day one of Forza Horizon 5 – but stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date," said Playground Games in a blog post. "We’ll be expanding it with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to Nov. 9, so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest updates.

"What’s more, the car roster of Forza Horizon 5 will evolve further beyond its initial release. As you saw in Forza Horizon 4, we introduced both new-to-franchise cars and brought back fan favorites in the Festival Playlist. By completing seasonal content, players expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week. We’re excited to bring the Festival Playlist to Forza Horizon 5, and we’ll have more to share on that in the future.

"Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. From the sheer scale and durability of the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium to the exceptionally rare, naturally aspirated 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the new additions to our roster are the most diverse they’ve ever been in Forza history.

"Forza Horizon 5 also introduces some of the world’s most innovative cars to the franchise – and our cover cars are no exception. The Mercedes-AMG ONE brings Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street for the first time ever, while the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands combines the toughness of an F-Series truck and the performance spirit of Mustang to deliver an exhilarating off-road experience.

"Forzavista, our car exploration mode, encourages you to get up close and discover the unique characteristics and intricate components of vehicles in exquisite detail. For the first time, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, we’re bringing raytracing to Forzavista – introducing a new level of material response and reflections that are truer to life. Details matter, so it’s fitting that every car in Forza Horizon 5 features an authentic Forzavista experience with unprecedented pinpoint accuracy.

"Additionally, the cars you obtain in-game are highlighted under a new Car Collection interface. Here you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer. It’s like having your own virtual car sticker book. Each automobile is designated with a rarity level and collecting a specific number of cars per manufacturer will also unlock a special reward to claim."

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

Check out the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series below:

Check out the confirmed list of cars in Forza Horizon 5 as of September 7:

2001 Acura Integra Type-R 2002 Acura RSX Type-S 2017 Acura NSX 1973 Alpine A110 1600s 2017 Alpine A110 2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car 1973 AMC Gremlin X 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8 2016 Ariel Nomad 1964 Aston Martin DB5 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12 2017 Aston Martin DB11 2019 Aston Martin Vantage 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro 2006 Audi RS 4 2003 Audi RS 6 2009 Audi RS 6 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant 2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro 2001 Audi RS 4 Avant 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant 2010 Audi TT RS Coupé 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus 1984 Audi Sport quattro 2015 Audi TTS Coupé 1995 Audi RS 2 Avant 2015 Audi S1 1958 Austin Healey Sprite MkI 1939 Auto Union Type D 2014 BAC Mono 1987 Buick Regal GNX 1970 Buick GSX 2016 Cadillac ATS-V 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan 2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 1996 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 1953 Chevrolet Corvette 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 1970 Datsun 510 2018 DeBerti Design Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck 2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner 2013 DeBerti Design Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 1969 Dodge Charger R/T 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2016 Dodge Viper ACR 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 2018 Exomotive Exocet Off-Road 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari 1987 Ferrari F40 1995 Ferrari F50 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO 2005 Ferrari FXX 1996 Ferrari F50 GT 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa 1957 Ferrari 250 California 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale 2014 Ferrari FXX K 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB 2015 Ferrari F12tdf 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast 2017 Ferrari GTC4Lusso 2018 Ferrari Portofino 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista 1966 Ford Lotus Cortina 2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS1800 MkII 2005 Ford GT 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R 2009 Ford Focus RS 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 1977 Ford Escort RS1800 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan 1973 Ford Capri RS3100 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe 1973 Ford Escort RS1600 1956 Ford F-100 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 2014 Ford Fiesta ST 2003 Ford Focus RS 2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2 1975 Ford Bronco 2017 Ford Focus RS 2017 Ford GT 1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R 2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor 2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta 1959 Ford Anglia 105E 1964 Ford GT40 MKI 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo 2018 Ford #25 Mustang RTR 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5 1965 Ford Transit 2017 Ford #25 'Brocky' Ultra4 Bronco RTR 2018 Ford #88 Ford Mustang RTR 1970 Ford GT70 1994 Ford Supervan 3 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor 1967 Ford Racing Escort MK1 1999 Ford Racing Puma 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2020 Ford #2069 Ford Performance Bronco R 'Welcome Pack' 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM 2021 Ford Bronco 2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang 2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F 2006 Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10 2013 Formula Drift #777 Chevrolet Corvette 2007 Formula Drift #117 599 GTB Fiorano 1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z 2018 Funco Motorsports F9 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500 2012 Hennessey Venom GT 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6 1977 Holden Torana A9X 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350 1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van 2003 Honda S2000 2009 Honda S2000 CR 2004 Honda Civic Type-R 1991 Honda CR-X SiR 2005 Honda NSX-R 1992 Honda NSX-R 2005 Honda NSX-R GT 2007 Honda Civic Type-R 1997 Honda Civic Type R 1974 Honda Civic RS 1994 Honda Prelude Si 2015 Honda Civic Type R 2018 Honda Civic Type R 2016 Honda Civic Coupe GRC 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800 1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo 1977 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 10 Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck' 1991 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1965 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang 2016 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 10 Ford Focus RS RX 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC “Cossie V2” 2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker 1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill 2020 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Bone Shaker 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS 2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept 1970 International Scout 800A 1961 Jaguar E-type 1993 Jaguar XJ220 1956 Jaguar D-Type 2012 Jaguar XKR-S 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé 2015 Jaguar XFR-S 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8 2015 Jaguar XE-S 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S 1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type 2018 Jaguar I-PACE 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade 2016 Jeep Trailcat 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT 2015 Koenigsegg One:1 2016 Koenigsegg Regera 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko 2013 KTM X-Bow R 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400 2008 Lamborghini Reventón 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 2013 Lamborghini Veneno 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 1986 Lamborghini LM 002 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 2019 Lamborghini Urus 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 1972 Land Rover Series III 1973 Land Rover Range Rover 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X 2010 Lexus LFA 1997 Lexus SC300 2015 Lexus RC F 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter 1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint 1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven 1997 Lotus Elise GT1 2012 Lotus Exige S 2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S 2017 Maserati Levante S 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa 1997 McLaren F1 GT 1993 McLaren F1 2013 McLaren P1 2015 McLaren 650S Coupe 2015 McLaren 570S Coupé 2018 McLaren 720S 2018 McLaren Senna 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé 2019 McLaren 720S Spider 2019 McLaren Speedtail 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG 1939 Mercedes-Benz W154 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023 1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe 1971 Meyers Manx 1986 MG Metro 6R4 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1997 Mitsubishi GTO 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R 2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler 1953 Morris Minor 1000 2010 Mosler MT900S 1933 Napier Napier-Railton 2010 Nissan 370Z 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's 1994 Nissan Silvia K's 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec 1998 Nissan R390 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec 1993 Nissan 240SX SE 2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31) 2017 Nissan GT-R 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero 2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept 1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R 1984 Opel Manta 400 2010 Pagani Zonda R 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster 2016 Pagani Huayra BC 2011 Penhall The Cholla 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 1991 Peugeot 205 Rallye 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 1965 Pontiac GTO 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH 1995 Porsche 911 GT2 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 1970 Porsche 914/6 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo 1987 Porsche 959 2003 Porsche Carrera GT 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo 2016 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 1985 Porsche #185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid 1959 Porsche 356 A 1600 Super 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2018 Porsche Macan Rally Raid 1989 Porsche #65 Rothsport Racing 911 'Desert Flyer' 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 2015 Radical RXC Turbo 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 1972 Reliant Supervan III 1980 Renault 5 Turbo 2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC 1993 Renault Clio Williams 2008 Renault Mégane R26.R 2018 Renault MEGANE R.S. 2019 Rimac C_Two 2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck 2004 Saleen S7 2018 Saleen S1 2021 SIERRA Cars RX3 2013 SRT Viper GTS 1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B-STi Version 2004 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STi 2005 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI 2008 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI 2011 SUBARU WRX STI 2013 SUBARU BRZ 2015 SUBARU WRX STI 1969 Toyota 2000GT 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT 1998 Toyota Supra RZ 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 1989 Toyota MR2 SC 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185 1974 Toyota Celica GT 2013 Toyota 86 1979 Toyota FJ40 2020 Toyota GR Supra 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12 2005 TVR Sagaris 2018 TVR Griffith 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020 2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6 1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S 1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3 2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R 2014 Volkswagen Golf R 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe 1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle 2010 Volkswagen Golf R 2017 VUHL 05RR 1945 Willys MB Jeep 2019 Zenvo TSR-S

