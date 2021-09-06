Developers Cut Ties With Tripwire Following President's Anti-Abortion Statement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 902 Views
John Gibson, the president of Maneater and Killing Floor developer Tripwire Interactive, tweeted his support for the US Supreme Court's decision to not block a new Texas law that bans abortions for most women after six weeks. The Heartbeat Act incldues a "a private civil right of action", which means any Texas citizen has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.
Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat," said Gibson via Twitter. "As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."
Gibson has faced criticism for this tweet with some developers who have worked with Tripwire in the past saying they will never work with them again.
Shipwright Studios, a co-development studio that worked with Tripwire on Maneater and Chivalry II have declared they will never work with Tripwire again following the anti-abortion statement from its president.
September 5, 2021
"While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you," reads the statement from Shipwright Studios. "We have worked closely alongside the talented and passionate developers at Tripwire and your partners for the last 3+ years.
"We know it is difficult for employees to speak up or act out in these scenarios, and they may not feel comfortable to speak their minds. It is regrettable, but we feel it would be doing ourselves, your employees, your partners, and the industry as a whole a disservice to allow this pattern to continue with comment.
"We started Shipwright with the idea that it was finally time to put our money where our mouth is. We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately."
Chivalry II developer TornBanner Studios has released a statement they do not share the opinion expressed by John Gibson.
"We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2," said TornBanner Studios. "This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights."
We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights.— Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Assuming TornBanner doesn't cut ties then I approve of their approach. 'We disagree with those views. Here's what we believe in. [But we won't be ending our contracts just because of this difference in political beliefs].' That's the approach I'd take if it were my business.
As for Shipwright's response - their first two paragraphs are true, and it's partly why I think companies would be wise to avoid making political statements. But their concern isn't because he made a political statement - I don't think for a moment they'd have a problem with it if he'd taken the opposite view - it's that he has the wrong politics. Their answer is to cancel business ties with his firm. That's their choice, but it's an incredibly unhealthy state of affairs if replicated throughout the industry whenever someone voices an unfashionable but nonetheless mainstream (in America) political view.
You can disagree with his politics, and I do in this case, without wanting to destroy his business and force all similar minded people to self-censor for fear of having their lives destroyed.
Nice to see a measured take in this thread. Cancel culture does so much harm in the US. This guy stated his personal beliefs on his personal twitter account, not the twitter account for his studio. Now people are threatening to blacklist him from the gaming industry, threatening to boycott all of his studio's games. Boycott and cancelation shouldn't be the first thoughts that pop into any of our heads whenever we see somebody say something that we don't agree with.
We have allowed politics to become so ingrained into every aspect of our lives, from entertainment to products. Once companies started making open political belief statements things became even worse, because then we had people on both sides of the fence calling for boycotts on every company who has released a political statement that they disagree with. The US has become the most political society on the planet I feel, and that is not a good thing. The division between us just keep getting wider and wider, and our enemies like China will cease the opportunity of the weakness that our increased division creates. I fear the US is hurtling towards destruction and we are too blind to see it.
It's more the fact that he's the president of his company. There are people who look up to him and listen to his every word. Those people will take it seriously with what he says and attack those who don't support his ideology. That's the danger there. He can have his belief snd his opinion but don't do it publicly. He can do it in his home, with his family or friends who support it. There's a time and place for everything
Social media has given us the idea of a rather expanded notion of freedom of speech. Where you say what you want and people should somehow compartmentalize that and allow it to have no impact on your relationship with them.
But that's not how it works. You can't unring a bell. If someone supports something morally abhorent, then I would not want to do business with them, or have any of my money go to them. I would assume you would agree with that course of action if they were advocating genocide for instance.
If you agree that some opinions are so extreme that they are legit grounds to break off all contact, then the only point of disagreement is whether this particular position is too far. To me, it would be.
"While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you"
Eeeeh, no. Why would it work that way? Why should it work that way? Why do people need to mix politics with everything else constantly? Why would people assume you have the same opinions as your boss or your employees? Why should your coworkers/boss/employees abstain from expressing their opinions, least you cut all ties from them? If you can't make business with someone you disagree politically, you won't do business with anyone, ever. And if that's applied to any other area, people won't be able to live with each other without constant conflict. We're all different, we think differently, we have different values, opinions, morals and ethics. This line of logic just erases any kind of middle ground that could make a society function.
It seems that the members of the political side of good, love, tolerance and kisses-kisses are not so tolerant.
I guess they just don't hold up to the absurd standard you facetiously attributed to them. Imagine that.
It is a dumbass law. And that dude is an idiot. But, this thing where people don't want to so business with companies because people in the company don't share their political views is stupid.
I buy AAA games mostly. They're made by teams of hundreds of people. It's safe to say that a large portion of those teams hold views that I do not agree with. But, I don't refuse to play the games over a difference of political opinion. It's an irrelevant issue, and society would be better off if we would stop giving it relevance.
Except that companies are heavily involved in politics, and typically the most donations come from the tops. Corporations (and other business entities) have fought to entangle themselves in politics, and that cuts both ways. If I suppose my money might go to supporting something I find immoral, I may think twice about where I spend it.
It seems like pretty much all game development studios these days are driven by left wing politics because they are headquartered in big cities or the metropolitan areas of big cities, which are nearly all filled with left wing voters. Because right wing voters like myself almost all live in rural areas and small cities and towns, we are hugely underrepresented in game development. It's nice to see that there is at least one game studio that is ran by somebody who is right wing. I feel increasingly pushed out of my favorite passtime by what is happening within the gaming industry, over the last 15 years or so I have noticed a huge shift from largely apolitical games to games shoving left wing politics and left wing ideals down our throats.
Maneater doesn't really try to push politics at all, it's apolitical, but that is not good enough for the far left people who are taking over gaming I guess. The head isn't even allowed to publicly state his personal beliefs on his personal twitter account (not the account for the studio he runs), without being attacked for those beliefs and cancel cultured by the industry. Looking at that tweet thread, I see left wing people attacking others simply for saying that they don't care about politics and want to play good games, smh.
You are getting a lot of down votes for your comments. I don't understand where they can come from. Those who oppose your ideas only feel love, tolerance and other positive feelings. They cannot feel any hate. It must be down votes from russian bots.
No, I oppose his views, and I feel negative emotions. Especially when people just resort to ad hominems and strawman arguments rather an actual reasoned argument.
Nope, I downvoted him as I don't agree with anything he had to say. Try again.
Ah, I see that you agree if a group is underrepresented it's good to see more of them <3
I suppose you would approve of efforts to ensure more, shall we say, diversity in the games industry? To make sure underrepresented groups have their opinion voiced?
What defines people is what they think, not what they look like. So more diversity of opinion would be a good thing.
Only left wingers think that what define people is their skin color.
Who said people were defined by skin color? Or anything about skin color? If you want to create your own arguments to refute, you can do that by yourself.
You just said it with different words.
You assume that more "diverse" people would have a different opinion.
You said that every "group" have a different opinion. Those groups are based on the skin color, their sexuality, their language, etc.
I don't agree. I think every individual have a different opinion.
Nobody said anything about how to define groups. Since you're whole thing is just making up things to argue about, don't respond to me any further. Please and thanks.
“You just said it with different words”
So basically you are twisting his words to try and make out he said something that he didn’t actually say.
I have always been ok with diversity in gaming. I just prefer that the diversity feel natural and represents actual percentages of the population for where the game is set. A game set in a rural area of America that is like 95% white and 99% straight shouldn't have a main cast that has more minority race characters than white characters and like 3 or 4 LGBT characters, just like it wouldn't make sense for a game set in inner-city Chicago to have mainly white characters who are all straight. Diversity is great, forced diversity sucks.
Remember when Kingdom Come Deliverance was attacked for not having minority representation? It was a game set in Medieval Germany, it wouldn't make sense for the characters to be anything but white.
That is a good example of your point. Also, it worth looking up some of the criticism of TLOU2.
No, not the well known criticism - trans-rights groups criticised it for not having trans-writers for the trans character and for having the extremist religious cult refer to Lev as Lily.
Yeah that's true, wouldn't expect the characters to be anything but white in KCD. Also, was it not set in Bohemia? (Present day Czech Republic) although yes it was part of the Holy Roman Empire.
Yeah, that was my bad, the game was set in Bohemia, modern day Czech Republic, rather than modern day Germany.
It's not like his views don't affect others, I find it funnny that a country that prides itself on "being free" has laws like this that literally limit freedom for certain individuals. There seems to be a section of republicans that have their own version of sharia law.
There is no policy on abortion that isn't going to affect the rights of one group or another. Banning abortion affects the mother's right to bodily autonomy, while allowing abortion affects the right to life of the unborn child as well as any fathers who don't want to see their son or daughter killed.
As long as somebody's rights are being stomped on one way or the other, it comes down to picking the lesser of two evils. And I believe the lesser evil to be banning abortion, since the unborn children don't have a voice to advocate for their own right to life.
Nobody has a right to live by using someone else's body.
If I need a liver transplant due to no fault of my own, and my father is the only person who can give it, he does not need to consent, and faces no penalty if he does. It doesn't matter how much I want to live, how well I advocate, or how much my mother would like to see me live. It doesn't even matter if my father is dead, assuming he made his wishes known, I can not use his liver to live.
If a baby is a day old, and needs a blood transfusion from the mother, she can legally refuse. The father cannot do anything about it then. Doesn't matter if she has a container full of blood in her freezer (who knows why) and it would literally not inconvenience her at all. She maintains complete autonomy.
Bizarrely, the only situation where a human being can lose bodily autonomy is when it is a pregnant woman and when the fetus is in utero. You are not protecting the fetus rights, you are creating a right for the fetus that nobody else has, and imposing an obligation on the mother that nobody else has.
Quote : "You are not protecting the fetus rights, you are creating a right for the fetus that nobody else has"
Every human being was once a fetus, so if a fetus have rights, everybody have them.
Well, at least it's something I actually said, so there's that. But it makes completely no sense. An adult has the right to consent, children do not. Children have the right to an education, adults do not. We give different rights to different groups of people, depending on various factors such as age and capability.
If a fetus has a right to use its parents' body to sustain its life, I see no reason why a 1 minute old baby would not have the same rights. Yet, we cannot force a mother to donate her blood to save her newborn.
I’ll give you credit, you presented a better argument for abortion than I have ever seen from a supporter, usually they just screech about bodily autonomy but will never back up that argument when asked for reasoning.
Do I agree? Can’t say I do. Women give up their right to full bodily autonomy when they voluntarily agree to have sex, because any sex, even with contraception, can still result in pregnancy. It is my belief that as soon as a woman consents to sex, she is giving consent to possibly have her body used as a vessel for another life for the next 9 months.
Now the tricky part comes in the event when she doesn’t give consent to the sex act. While I do think it’s wrong that a child should be judged for the sins of his or her rapist father, the fact remains that the woman didn’t consent to sex and therefore didn’t consent to her body being used as a vessel for another life for the next 9 months. That is where I do disagree with the Texas law, it only provides exception for life threatening pregnancies and not for rape.
I'm at least glad you would like to see a rape exemption.
That being said, you acknowledged my point then didn't really address it.
My father had sex, and he knew that could, and did, lead to my birth. I am undoubtedly a living, breathing, thinking, feeling, human being. I can advocate for myself. I really want to keep living. What medical procedures can we force my father to undergo to secure my right to keep living assuming I meet with a completely unavoidable need? How does my mother's right to see me live influence that?
What if a baby is a minute out of the vagina and needs blood? Is the father obligated to give blood? He consented to sex, and knew pregnancy might result.
Suppose a mother dies and her will specifically states not to use her blood, bone marrow, organs, etc? Can we use them anyway if her kids need them and the father would really like them to live? Suppose the mother died during child birth and her last words to the doctors were "don't give any blood, organs, blood marrow etc. to my babies"?
When does a fetus lose this right to sustain its life by use of its parents' bodies? Currently in our law, it's literally the second it's born. That is absurd. Either parents are required to sacrifice their bodily autonomy for their children, or they do not. If they do, that completely upends our concept of bodily rights.
A girl I know expressed her freedom three times. She aborted Three times because she did not want to use contraceptives. The father was the same guy, her boyfriend. And since abortions are reimbursed by social security, it affected me because she did it with taxpayer money.
What sharia law? Christianity is more strict on abortion than Islam...
I don't know much about Islam, but the Bible says very little about abortion. Jewish law explicitly sets different standards for rights of a fetus and for a born child in terms of penalties for harming them, burial proceedings, mourning periods, etc. The New Testament adds nothing to my knowledge.
It's nothing in the Bible itself that demands this law. It's just people's interpretation of what they think god would want which is based little on scripture and mainly on personal intuition and upbringing. Which should not be the basis for law.
Yes, the Bible doesn't explicitly say "Thou shall not have an abortion", but when the Pope himself says it's a sin and is akin to hiring a "hitman", for a lot of Christians I guess it's hard to argue with him. Although, to my knowledge most American Christians are Protestants so they may not agree with him but I think the majority of Protestant Churches still oppose abortion.
I’m curious, what games do you thing are pushing a left-wing agenda. I know a common answer would be TLOU2 or a lesser known game like Tell Me Why (although personally I think it is a massive overreaction to say a game is left wing just for having a trans character).
Most games tend to stay apolitical so they don’t alienate half of their potential audience. There’s a few outliers like Watchdogs Legion, which was criticised for not taking a stance on Brexit, although my point above is basically why it didn’t.
Companies have been hedging their opinions to the masses since day 1. There's a reason that gay people didn't exist on TV until 1971 and even then were virtually invisible until the 90s. People only get upset when it is opposed to their personal viewpoints.
Which is fine. You don't have to support things you don't like. But, there is an attempt to label it as "political" to shut it down without actually addressing the substance.
Having games with only straight characters, is no more political than having one with gay characters. Unless people are getting equally upset when minority groups are either over or underrepresented, they can't hide behind the political argument.