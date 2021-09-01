Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version Might Miss 2021 Release - News

CD Projekt RED SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski during the H1 2021 earnings call with investors said the team is still targeting a 2021 release for the next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077, however, it might miss the window and not release until 2022.

"The target is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 late this year," Nowakowski said via VideoGamesChronicle.

"At the same time, keeping in mind the lessons we have learned during the past year and taking into account that this project still remains in development, we can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change."

Nowakowski also said the developer can't guarantee a 2021 launch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"With The Witcher 3, the situation is slightly different in the way that this is being tackled by the external team mainly, which is Saber Interactive, the company that we have worked with before on Switch and also with updates in the past," Nowakowski said.

"As with Cyberpunk 2077, our goal is to release that game still in late 2021. However, similarly, the development process is ongoing, and we cannot be absolutely dead certain that the release schedule will not change. But for the time being, we definitely are aiming with both titles for late 2021 and I don’t want to be more specific at this moment in time."

