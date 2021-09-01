Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Release Date Revealed for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publishers Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games announced Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Europe and Australia on October 15, and in North America on October 26.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released for the Game Boy Advance in 2003, one of the most beloved entries in the 20-plus year history of the farm / life simulation series now known as Story of Seasons in the West gets a complete reimagining to bring the charming and occasionally mysterious world of Mineral Town back to life! The graphics have been recreated to modern-day standards, while core features such as multi-floor mining and the fan-favorite horse racing have been refined and improved upon. Newcomers to the series will discover the compelling farming gameplay and complex characters that made this series the standard in the genre, and veterans will be able to enjoy a return to a wonderful world with updated systems, character designs, and a completely new translation. This title is rated E10+ by the ESRB.

Key Features:

Refined Farming Simulation – Returning to the simulation style that put the series on the map, Friends of Mineral Town features detailed farm management by individual squares of land, while also introducing smooth, modernized controls to make managing tools and items fun and easy.

– Returning to the simulation style that put the series on the map, Friends of Mineral Town features detailed farm management by individual squares of land, while also introducing smooth, modernized controls to make managing tools and items fun and easy. A World of Possibilities – Once the crops are watered and livestock brushed, explore Mineral Town and its natural surroundings at your leisure. Try to catch a bucket of fish at the river, delve deep into a local mine for ore, or just take a relaxing dip in the hot spring – the days are filled with endless things to do!

– Once the crops are watered and livestock brushed, explore Mineral Town and its natural surroundings at your leisure. Try to catch a bucket of fish at the river, delve deep into a local mine for ore, or just take a relaxing dip in the hot spring – the days are filled with endless things to do! Make Friends and More Than Friends – Mineral Town is jam-packed with interesting characters to meet, befriend, and even romance. Learn their stories, help them in their times of need, and become an integral part of this lovely community.

– Mineral Town is jam-packed with interesting characters to meet, befriend, and even romance. Learn their stories, help them in their times of need, and become an integral part of this lovely community. Each Season is Eventful – Beyond farming, fishing, and raising livestock, enjoy seasonal events such as animal contests, a fetch competition with your beloved pet, mochi making, and more! Each event requires different skills and will bring you closer to your fellow townsfolk.

