Xbox Game Pass Adds FFXIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and More - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes Craftopia, Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – September 2

You arrive on a small island packed with animals, resources, and infinite possibilities. What you do in this game is completely up to you – gather resources, harvest crops, fight bosses, capturing enemies, building a lovely house, unlocking new islands, exploring the world, and more! What will you do when you can do anything you’ve ever dreamt of?

Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – September 2

Final Fantasy XIII is a fantasy RPG in which a band of brave humans struggle against fate in the utopian sky city of Cocoon and the primeval world of Pulse. Follow stylish heroine Lightning’s fast paced battles and high adventure in a mysterious new world.

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

A narrative card game about connecting with people. Your deck is your character, reflecting your experiences, and shaping your relationships. Travel to diverse locations to acquire goods for your shop. Along the way, you’ll encounter optimistic stories, compassionate characters, and delightful surprises in a world where climate change has made life hard.

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – September 2

Bob’s life is in your hand! Scrub-in solo or with up to three friends in this physics-based sim and unearth the mysteries of the Bossa Labs Medical Facility, explore hundreds of community-made levels, and even create your own using the sandbox level building tool. Or, if you prefer, spend your time replacing all of Bob’s limbs with heads – that also works.

Crown Trick (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – September 7

Welcome to The Nightmare Realm! Guide protagonist Elle on a perilous journey through procedurally generated dungeons, carefully navigating unique enemies and traps that only move when Elle does thanks to Crown Trick’s unique synchronous turn-based mechanic. Strategically plan each move to survive, master a combination of skills, Familiars, and weapons to escape the labyrinth.

Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – September 9

Inspired by Retrofuturism, Soviet aesthetics, and dark comedy movies, Breathedge is a fresh take on the survival genre that puts you in control of a simple guy called the Man who is carrying his grandpa’s ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy.

Nuclear Throne (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – September 9

Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities. All these things and more you could do if only you were good at this game. Can you reach the Nuclear Throne?

The Artful Escape (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – September 9

A teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.

In Case You Missed It

Quake (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style FPS games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, crossplay-enabled, and visually enhanced version of the original single player, multiplayer/co-op game.

Quake II (PC) – Available now

Originally released by id Software in 1997, Quake II is a fast-paced sci-fi first-person shooter. Outnumbered, alone and behind enemy lines you must destroy the Strogg defenses and assassinate their commander before they can attack Earth.

Quake III Arena (PC) – Available now

Originally released by id Software in 1999, and powered by id Tech 3, Quake III Arena is a fast-paced, competitive arena shooter where you are only as good as your reflexes.

DLC / Game Updates

Spiritfarer: Free Beverly Update – Available now

The second of three free updates planned for Spiritfarer this year, the Beverly Update introduces a new passenger and storyline in the diminutive-yet-adorable form of Beverly, the tiny owl spirit. Also included are new buildings for Stella’s boat, new collectible items, and a plethora of quality-of-life improvements inspired by suggestions from Spiritfarer’s community.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Homecoming Update – Available now

State of Decay 2’sHomecoming update returns to Trumbull Valley, the place where it all began. Players will explore a new open-world map and new stories featuring familiar faces from previous chapters of the Trumbull Saga. The update also adds plague territories and enhanced outposts to all core maps.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update VI – September 7

World Update VI celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland with new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several brand new 3D cities. This free update also includes 100 handcrafted locations, new discovery flights, and more landing challenges. Learn more about what’s to come for Microsoft Flight Simulator here. The sky is calling!

Fallout 76: Fallout Worlds Update – September 8

Fallout Worlds adds a rotating list of Public Worlds available to all players, each with its own unique conditions from a builder’s paradise to a challenging survival-focused landscape. Learn more about Fallout Worlds here!

Pre-install Halo Infinite Today with Xbox Game Pass

Your Spartan journey in Halo Infinite begins December 8, 2021, on console and PC. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-install Halo Infinite now to get ready to play on day one here!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Get ready to claim these Perks and more on your Xbox console, Xbox App for Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android. Also make sure you remember to claim your Perk for The Sims 4 before it leaves on September 14.

Apex Legends: Sarge Weapon Charm – September 2

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Sarge Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: September Member Monthly Bonus – Available now

Jump into the all new PSO2 New Genesis with some items to give you a hand! N-Half Scape Dolls (x5) to help revive you during intense battles, and Photon Chunks (x50) to strengthen weapons and units.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

It may be September, but this is your last week to complete and claim any remaining Quests for the month of August. Earn those points and redeem even more rewards including Xbox gift cards and more!

Here are a couple of Quests you can complete this week:

Limbo (Ultimate – 50 points): Get 10 Deaths

Get 10 Deaths Haven (25 points): Play the game

Leaving Soon

The following games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library soon! Be sure to jump back in show these games some love before they go. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep these in your library.

Announced on July 29, 2021, Forza Motorsport 7 is leaving stores and Xbox Game Pass on September 15. For more information, please visit the Forza Motorsport blog.

Leaving September 13

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console)

Leaving September 15

Company of Heroes 2 (PC)

(PC) Disgaea 4 (PC)

(PC) Forza Motorsport 7 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Hotshot Racing (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (Cloud and Console)

