Elder Scrolls VI Reportedly an Xbox Console Exclusive, No PS5 Release Planned

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,512 Views

When Microsoft announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media it lead many to wonder if future games from Bethesda and the other acquired developers would still release on rival platform, the PlayStation.

Bethesda during E3 2021 gave us an answer with announcing Starfield would be an Xbox console exclusive, with a release also on PC. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.  

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in response to a tweet claiming Bethesda's Pete Hines suggested the door might still be open for games like Starfield to come to the PS5 in the future said that isn't the case and that The Elder Scroll VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. Pete Hines in a follow up tweet also said it isn't what he was suggesting.

"No," said Grubb. "And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well."

Bethesda has mentioned legacy content would still release on PlayStation consoles, like with the recently announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which will launch on November 11, 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. 

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg has since added that Starfield will launch as an exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and PC and it isn't a timed exclusive.

"Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022," said Greenberg. "Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change."

He added, "We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


56 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Libara (9 hours ago)

Which absolutely no one should be surpirsed about.

  • +27
Pemalite (8 hours ago)

"Xbox has no exclusives" - A common phrase people heard for years... And seems to be a criticism Microsoft took to heart and tried to rectify.

Sadly, it's a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't.

People whinge at the lack of exclusivity, then whinge when -insert game here- becomes exclusive to a platform that isn't theirs.

Doesn't make a difference to me, I'll be playing these games on PC.

  • +20
mjk45 Pemalite (7 hours ago)

Yes there were people bringing up MS lack of 1st party , but stating a weakness isn't whinging and when MS set about rectifying the situation by buying studios like Ninja Theory etc, the response was positive , what was not expected was to do it by buying a huge and successful 3rd party publisher with some of the biggest names in the business but your reply boils down to just a fuck you jack i'm alright attitude.

  • +11
Pemalite mjk45 (7 hours ago)

  • Microsoft was getting attacked by rabid individuals for not having exclusives... For years.
    This is a fact.

  • Microsoft invested heavily in buying studios so they could have exclusives, resolving that criticism.

  • Microsoft is then getting criticized for buying up studios and making games exclusive.
    This is also a fact.

    The point I am trying to convey, is that... No matter what Microsoft does, people will attack them.

    Yes, criticism is valid and something I always support because it can result in positive change, but without a doubt... The same individuals that bitched and moaned about Microsoft not having exclusive are now moaning about Microsoft making games exclusive.

    At the end of the day, it's just business, it doesn't matter if the company is Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo, they don't give a crap about any of us as a single individual... And so the brand loyalty/hostility bullshit should stop.

    And thankfully as a PC gamer and a Series X/Playstation 5/Switch owner, I don't need to care about exclusivity or brands, I can simply play everything.

  • +9
Otter Pemalite (6 hours ago)

I think if MS organically grew their 1st Party studios like how Nintendo and Sony did, there would be no moaning. Just how no one complained when Sony bought Insomniac or when Nintendo bought Next Level

  • -4
LudicrousSpeed Otter (4 hours ago)

Which studios did Sony “grow organically”? They bought almost all of them.

Sucker Punch - bought
Insomniac - bought
Naughty Dog - bought
GG - bought

A common excuse for why it’s ok when Sony does it is they had partnerships with these studios before buying them… MS has worked with all of the companies they have bought last I checked.

  • +1
Pemalite Otter (3 hours ago)

Sony has bought:

  • Insomniac Games.
  • Psyhnosis.
  • Eidetic.
  • Naughty Dog.
  • Incognito Entertainment.
  • Guerrilla Games.
  • Zipper Interactive.
  • Sigil Games Online.
  • Evolution Studios.
  • Bigbig Studios.
  • Media Molecule.
  • Sucker Punch Productions.
  • Housemarque

  • Nixxes Software.

    Clearly Sony has done it's acquisitions... And if people are going to criticize Microsoft for growing it's studios inorganically whilst not recognizing that Sony has/does the exact same thing... Then they are blatant hypocrites.

    This all goes back to the brand loyalty I stated earlier.. You are the perfect example of it, that most of it is bullshit and people should stop doing it.

  • +9
mjk45 Pemalite (3 hours ago)
  • -5
Otter Pemalite (17 minutes ago)

I genuinely expect better from your comprehension Pemalite.

Growing 1st party studios organically does not mean that you do not purchase them or make any acquisitions. No one said that, it's why I literally mention 2 purchases from Nintendo and Sony that did not kick up a shit storm because it was an organic growth of what was already established. If MS bought the team who were responsible for developing their IP Ori, that would equate to organic growth. If MS purchased Bungie back in the day, that too would be organic growth.

We only know who Naughty Dog/Sucker Punch/Geurilla games are because of collaborations with Sony. They haven't established a major audience on the competitor console. Meanwhile, Bethesda literally sold more software on Playstation than Xbox last generation, their console audience was largely on Playsation and this creates part of the conflict which we're watching play out. It's not hypocritical to understand this dynamic. There's a reason why there are articles about The European Commission eventually approving the purchase, there is no such weight behind sony purchasing Insomniac.

To highlight this difference is not "Brand Loyalty"... I criticise sony a lot, most recently for the GOT paid upgrade. I've also owned every xbox console since the OG and will get Series X some point down line.... Focus more on the contents of the discussion than shallow & false observation of the person you're discussing with.

  • -4
pitzy272 Pemalite (4 hours ago)

I disagree (respectfully) with the way you’re presenting the level of criticism that’s been directed toward MSFT. I’ve actually been really surprised the blowback toward MSFT has been so minimal. I expected them to get a ton of flack for literally buying their way into a competitive position. No console company in the history of the video game industry has ever made purchases on the level MSFT has in the past two or so years; yet, I’ve seen relatively very little anger and criticism.

  • 0
mjk45 Pemalite (4 hours ago)
  • -5
pokoko Pemalite (5 hours ago)

Bad argument. A criticism and how an entity deals with a criticism are two separate things and it's entirely possible that both are deserving of a negative response. Trying to bundle them up with "you can't complain no matter what they do" catch-all makes no sense.

  • -2
gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)

I honestly don't know why this is still a conversation at this point. It was pretty clear what the term "legacy" meant. I was going back and forth with someone on this site that was still believing most new games of Bethesda's franchises would still go to PlayStation as recently as the Quake Remaster announcement, but at this point, I'm just gonna let the official announcements from Xbox/Bethesda silence the doubters because any info from Jeff Grub is still going to fuel them lol and reasonably so tbh. His track record is spotty at best. Nobody questioned exclusivity when it came to the acquisition of Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Ninja Theory, or Compulsion Games.

Besides, we're not getting new info from ES 6 for years still lol

  • +19
trunkswd gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)

E3 2024 is when I would expect us to see something from ES6. That would be about a year and a half after Starfield's release.

  • +3
Otter gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)
  • -10
thevideogameninja (8 hours ago)

This is absolutely insane!!!

I think we all knew something like this was going to happen once Microsoft acquired Zenimax. For the last few months Microsoft had been throwing around flowery language to give the impression that many of these games would still be offered on Sony's consoles but I think we all knew what was really going to happen.

I mean, it does make sense doesn't it? Why would a company buy out another company just so they could continue doing what they were already doing?

This is huge news for Microsoft fans and a very, very somber day for Sony fans. Until things are officially announced there is still a hope for Sony fans who want to play the latest offerings from Bethesda but I have a feeling things won't be so cheery.

-WE ALL SAW THIS COMING NINJA APPROVED-

  • +11
Darwinianevolution (9 hours ago)

Makes sense. Mith Microsoft's adquisition, TES6 would have to be either a full exclusive or a Skyrim level multiplat (after the exclusivity sales had run their course).

  • +8
LudicrousSpeed (5 hours ago)

Man the Xbox lineup is going to be fucking amazing

  • +7
rapsuperstar31 (8 hours ago)

As it should be since Microsoft owns them...that being said it will lower the amount of people that play it as I'm sure there are plenty of Playstation/Nintendo players that will not be getting an Xbox. I'm hoping the cloud streaming service works fine for games like this on the Xbox One S.

  • +7
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

I don't know why anybody ever thought that future games in any of these franchises would come to PS5. MS was pretty clear in their initial messaging imo. They said that games they were contractually obligated to release on PS5 would still release on it, their 2 live service games would continue to be supported on PS, and legacy titles would release on PS. What does that mean?

-Coming to PS5 (Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo as they were timed hatted by Sony, future expansions for Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online, and any remasters of legacy titles like the recent Doom remaster and the Skyrim Anniversary Edition)

-Not coming to PS5 (Any future new games that weren't hatted by Sony, including Starfield, Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, the next mainline Doom, Indiana Jones, the next Wolfenstein, any future Evil Within games, any future Dishonored games, etc.)

  • +6
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

In other news, grass is green an-BREAKING NEWS! This just in; The top scientists in the world have just confirmed that yes, water is indeed wet!

  • +6
Kakadu18 (7 hours ago)

That was obvious.

  • +4
Yassgragra (3 hours ago)

Oof

  • +3
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

I dont care about Elder Scrolls, but damn its funny seeing people contradict themselves. MS have no Exclusives, to those exclusives arent fair. Goal Posts continue to move and will always move because haters will hate.

  • +1
Qwark (1 hour ago)

On the bright side this might mean a Bethesda studio's game might receive some optimisation for a change.

  • 0
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

It was never going to be on PS5 anyway. At best it would've been PS6. Wouldn't expect it on the current Xbox consoles either to be honest.

  • -1
mjk45 (7 hours ago)
  • -5
LivncA_Dis3 (4 hours ago)
  • -14
IcaroRibeiro (9 hours ago)
  • -21
