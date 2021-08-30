Elder Scrolls VI Reportedly an Xbox Console Exclusive, No PS5 Release Planned - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,512 Views
When Microsoft announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media it lead many to wonder if future games from Bethesda and the other acquired developers would still release on rival platform, the PlayStation.
Bethesda during E3 2021 gave us an answer with announcing Starfield would be an Xbox console exclusive, with a release also on PC. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in response to a tweet claiming Bethesda's Pete Hines suggested the door might still be open for games like Starfield to come to the PS5 in the future said that isn't the case and that The Elder Scroll VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. Pete Hines in a follow up tweet also said it isn't what he was suggesting.
"No," said Grubb. "And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well."
Bethesda has mentioned legacy content would still release on PlayStation consoles, like with the recently announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which will launch on November 11, 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
No. And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well. https://t.co/K4VCC5DrXL— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 30, 2021
Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg has since added that Starfield will launch as an exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and PC and it isn't a timed exclusive.
"Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022," said Greenberg. "Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change."
He added, "We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made."
Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBeg— Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
"Xbox has no exclusives" - A common phrase people heard for years... And seems to be a criticism Microsoft took to heart and tried to rectify.
Sadly, it's a case of damned if you do, damned if you don't.
People whinge at the lack of exclusivity, then whinge when -insert game here- becomes exclusive to a platform that isn't theirs.
Doesn't make a difference to me, I'll be playing these games on PC.
Yes there were people bringing up MS lack of 1st party , but stating a weakness isn't whinging and when MS set about rectifying the situation by buying studios like Ninja Theory etc, the response was positive , what was not expected was to do it by buying a huge and successful 3rd party publisher with some of the biggest names in the business but your reply boils down to just a fuck you jack i'm alright attitude.
-
Microsoft was getting attacked by rabid individuals for not having exclusives... For years.
This is a fact.
-
Microsoft invested heavily in buying studios so they could have exclusives, resolving that criticism.
-
Microsoft is then getting criticized for buying up studios and making games exclusive.
This is also a fact.
The point I am trying to convey, is that... No matter what Microsoft does, people will attack them.
Yes, criticism is valid and something I always support because it can result in positive change, but without a doubt... The same individuals that bitched and moaned about Microsoft not having exclusive are now moaning about Microsoft making games exclusive.
At the end of the day, it's just business, it doesn't matter if the company is Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo, they don't give a crap about any of us as a single individual... And so the brand loyalty/hostility bullshit should stop.
And thankfully as a PC gamer and a Series X/Playstation 5/Switch owner, I don't need to care about exclusivity or brands, I can simply play everything.
Which studios did Sony “grow organically”? They bought almost all of them.
Sucker Punch - bought
Insomniac - bought
Naughty Dog - bought
GG - bought
A common excuse for why it’s ok when Sony does it is they had partnerships with these studios before buying them… MS has worked with all of the companies they have bought last I checked.
Sony has bought:
- Insomniac Games.
- Psyhnosis.
- Eidetic.
- Naughty Dog.
- Incognito Entertainment.
- Guerrilla Games.
- Zipper Interactive.
- Sigil Games Online.
- Evolution Studios.
- Bigbig Studios.
- Media Molecule.
- Sucker Punch Productions.
- Housemarque
-
Nixxes Software.
Clearly Sony has done it's acquisitions... And if people are going to criticize Microsoft for growing it's studios inorganically whilst not recognizing that Sony has/does the exact same thing... Then they are blatant hypocrites.
This all goes back to the brand loyalty I stated earlier.. You are the perfect example of it, that most of it is bullshit and people should stop doing it.
Yep and they bought them all at once by buying a large 3rd party publisher, there's a difference between buying independent studios over a number of decades and a large 3rd party publishing company that was successful . it's why Ninja Theory and the other studios were seen as enhancing MS and in return MS ensured their ongoing viability , i f you can't see the difference I'm sorry .
I genuinely expect better from your comprehension Pemalite.
Growing 1st party studios organically does not mean that you do not purchase them or make any acquisitions. No one said that, it's why I literally mention 2 purchases from Nintendo and Sony that did not kick up a shit storm because it was an organic growth of what was already established. If MS bought the team who were responsible for developing their IP Ori, that would equate to organic growth. If MS purchased Bungie back in the day, that too would be organic growth.
We only know who Naughty Dog/Sucker Punch/Geurilla games are because of collaborations with Sony. They haven't established a major audience on the competitor console. Meanwhile, Bethesda literally sold more software on Playstation than Xbox last generation, their console audience was largely on Playsation and this creates part of the conflict which we're watching play out. It's not hypocritical to understand this dynamic. There's a reason why there are articles about The European Commission eventually approving the purchase, there is no such weight behind sony purchasing Insomniac.
To highlight this difference is not "Brand Loyalty"... I criticise sony a lot, most recently for the GOT paid upgrade. I've also owned every xbox console since the OG and will get Series X some point down line.... Focus more on the contents of the discussion than shallow & false observation of the person you're discussing with.
I disagree (respectfully) with the way you’re presenting the level of criticism that’s been directed toward MSFT. I’ve actually been really surprised the blowback toward MSFT has been so minimal. I expected them to get a ton of flack for literally buying their way into a competitive position. No console company in the history of the video game industry has ever made purchases on the level MSFT has in the past two or so years; yet, I’ve seen relatively very little anger and criticism.
Painting a picture of the response being an attack on MS by using the narrow viewpoint of in your own words" rabid individuals" without alluding to the many other less partisan voices involved in the debated is disingenuous , all main parties in the industry whether they be PC - Sony - MS - Nintendo have their partisan elements from both a positive and negative standpoint, so if the other players were in the same position we would see the same partisan reaction just in reverse ,it's not just specific to MS..
The fact is MS's lack of 1st party had been a talking point for more than a decade and they exacerbated the problem by continually making comments that games take time and they are in the pipeline now that's a sensible point to make except when years pass the can gets kicked down the road again and again, so when game pass came to be and they sprung to action with the purchases of independent studios like Ninja Theory etc it was given a positive reception from the industry of course there are some who were negative but like I pointed out that is isn't MS specific, and if we are being truthful most of us have a leaning toward certain sectors of the industry but where we differ from the tribal nonsense (excepting sporting teams "go you blue baggers" ) is we love the industry more than our place in it , but I digress, those studios were seen to add to MS 1st party while at the same time ensuring their viability and adding more games without over consolidating the industry, the purchase of Zenimax was one of buying a successful large 3rd party publisher a path that has lead to further partitioning of the sector and this critique wasn't from the rabid edge who are only interested in their tribes one-upmanship but from people who didn't want to have to say the words I"m thankful that are now being used by those not impacted.
I honestly don't know why this is still a conversation at this point. It was pretty clear what the term "legacy" meant. I was going back and forth with someone on this site that was still believing most new games of Bethesda's franchises would still go to PlayStation as recently as the Quake Remaster announcement, but at this point, I'm just gonna let the official announcements from Xbox/Bethesda silence the doubters because any info from Jeff Grub is still going to fuel them lol and reasonably so tbh. His track record is spotty at best. Nobody questioned exclusivity when it came to the acquisition of Double Fine, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Ninja Theory, or Compulsion Games.
Besides, we're not getting new info from ES 6 for years still lol
E3 2024 is when I would expect us to see something from ES6. That would be about a year and a half after Starfield's release.
It was me you were going back and forth with... letting the official announcements do the talking is exactly what I was suggesting. To quote:
"I just think people are getting way ahead of themselves in thinking that Elderscrolls/Fallout etc are guaranteed to be Xbox exclusive. The simple reality is no one has said that and there is no precedent set yet."
Meanwhile, we literally have one of the heads of Bethesda outright referencing Minecraft, a mega franchise established and flourishing on non-xbox platforms (ala ES). And that touches on the answer to your question, no one questions MS' other acquisitions being exclusive because they are small fry without bargaining chips, MS does not have to promise anything to Ninja Theory other than enough money for them to make a AAA title without worrying about failure. People overlook that acquisitions are not a one-sided deal unless its a hostile take over, or the company in question is in need of financial support to fulfill their goals. Bethesda & Mojang are neither of these things. MS would have made an offer detailing how they plan to manage IPs and freedoms that they will give to the developers- or in this case, publisher, as Bethesda will continue to publish under their own name as opposed to MS studios (likely a term of the agreement)
Pete Hines literally replied to Red Dragon and said that Red Dragon was twisting his words to say something else he was saying.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DCDeacon/status/1432422360922169346
Yes, my comment is not about Starfield though. I'm discussing their established, huge franchises like Elderscrolls that were historically multiplatform. The ones with legacies on other platforms :p
The Outer Worlds has legacy on Ps. The Outer Worlds 2 is exclusive
Hellblade has legacy on Ps. Hellblade 2 is exclusive.
Take a game like say Fallout 5 or ES6, are those types of games more similar to The Outer Worlds or to Minecraft? I think you'll be hardpressed to convince anyone that Fallout 5 is more like Minecraft than Outer Worlds. You act like Bethesda Game Studios is this huge entity that would have some sway over MS. It is a studio of 400 people, they're like any other MS. Why would they get different treatment than if Ninja Theory or Obsidian?
I'm sorry, these titles have no major Legacy on any platform, hence why no noise was made about them being purchased or sequels being exclusive to Xbox. You cannot compare Hellblade to Elderscrolls, let's be real. Notice how Doom and Elderscrolls Online receive PS5 next-gen updates but Hellblade's next-gen upgrade was exclusive to Xbox. What I'm saying is being echoed by what's actually happening with software support. Not every IP has a notable Legacy. Not every acquisition would be made with the same agreements in mind i.e Bethesda =/= Ninja theory. It was the Bethesda aquisition that the statement was in context of.
Even still, do we really think Minecraft Dungeons landed on Playstation by chance? It's the legacy & huge audience on non-xbox platforms.
"You act like Bethesda Game Studios is this huge entity that would have some sway over MS." You're acting like this was a hostile take over or that Bethesda was some struggling publisher in need of Microsofts money and accepting anything that was offered to them... MS wanted Bethesda, not the other way around. Much smaller companies reject acquisitions all the time, they have their own internal requirements, many times money being only one part of the equation.
In summary, Pete Hines confirming Starfield as Xbox Exclusive in no way contradicts the possibility that some major multiplatform IPs now in ownership of MS may still remain multiplatform. Until MS sets the example we really shouldn't act like its a done deal.
Doom and Elder Scrolls's PS5 upgrade were promised before Bethesda was acquired (in August 2020). Of course they would keep their promise. It doesn't prove anything.
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/doom-eternal-elder-scrolls-online-to-offer-free-xb/1100-6480639/#:~:text=Doom%20Eternal%2C%20Elder%20Scrolls%20Online%20To%20Offer%20Free,most%20recent%20games%20will%20get%20free%20next-gen%20upgrades.
Notice how when Minecraft was announced they acquired Minecraft, they announced the very same day that they would continue to make Minecraft available everywhere. And evidently, that obviously that includes things like Dungeons.
"we plan to continue to make Minecraft available across platforms – including iOS, Android and PlayStation, in addition to Xbox and PC."
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2014/09/15/games-minecraft-to-join-microsoft/
The silence this time around for Elder Scrolls and Fallout is telling. Anyway, we can agree to disagree but I feel pretty confident they will be exclusive. Most industry analysts agree as well, including Jeff Grubb and Jason Schreier.
They've straight up said that future new titles will be only where Game Pass is at, so unless PS5 has Game Pass, it ain't getting Elder Scrolls IV.
That "legacy" comment means titles specifically, not IP as a whole, Elder Scrolls VI is not a legacy title, it doesn't have legacy on other consoles, it's a entirely brand new entry in the series.
Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online receive PS updates because those are legacy titles and what this means, likely ports of older titles too.
This wasn't a hostile takeover, you're correct, but, Zenimax did 100% want to sell, Robert Altman wanted to sell, they weren't struggling but they did have a few flops and there is no better time to sell your company than the current market right now.
Robert in fact, almost sold Zenimax to EA before Microsoft. Zenimax was sold to Microsoft likely cause they simply offered more than the competition.
Your issue is comparing Zenimax, a multi-billion dollar company which was owned by multiple millionaire-billionaires to a "much smaller company" which likely has 1 or 2 owners, often not even 2, the folk in those kinds of companies do sometimes stay onboard.
Compared to Zenimax which was owned 30% by Altman, 30% by Christopher Weaver (who left the company on bad terms but still owned a sizeable portion) and 25% (minimum, as they increased their stake for an undisclosed amount) by Providence.
All Microsoft had to do is buy out Providence stake + Weaver's and they already have a majority and those are two folk who would happily sell, Providence is a equity firm, it hardly gives a crap about what Microsoft does with exclusivity and neither does Weaver.
But Microsoft has acquired the company and all its shares which meant buying out everyone, but once they reach that 51%+ it ain't like the others have much of a choice and they could easily reach that with two folk who don't care what Microsoft does.
I'm not sure who owned the remaining 15% but the Board was also full off random people such as Donald Trump's brother. Once Microsoft acquired Zenimax, the Board was dissolved, they have nothing to do with Microsoft or Zenimax anymore, they cashed out, Weaver has no ownership in Zenimax anymore nor does he work for Microsoft, he cashed out, the same with Providence Equity, they cashed out.
Everyone cashed out and left, I think the only one who would have stuck around was Robert Altman but that fella sadly passed away, although he was also getting up there in age so maybe it was his retirement plan.
Point is, nobody who had shares in Zenimax is at Zenimax anymore or Microsoft, they all cashed out, Microsoft can do what they want and I doubt it was even a point of discussion during negotiations, folk were more likely going "so how much for my shares?"
In fact, according to Bloomberg, both Altman and Weaver's shares have been diluted thanks to capital investments, these capital investors are not the type to care about what happens to the company afterwards, they only care about making a profit back on their original investment, they cash out and wash their hands with the company, onto the next investment.
“MS would have made an offer detailing how they plan to manage IPs and freedoms that they will give to the developers- or in this case, publisher, as Bethesda will continue to publish under their own name as opposed to MS studios (likely a term of the agreement)”
That is not something that will be in the purchase agreement and regardless Microsoft could change that any time they choose. That’s how ownership works.
The terms of any IP freedoms will boil down to creative control in development, but not publishing which Microsoft will dictate as it acts as the publisher. It will have given Bethesda a set of rules for what it can do and can choose at any point to stop using the brand and publish Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Doom etc under the Xbox Game Studios brand.
You’re going to be sorely disappointed if you’re still clinging onto hope that they release on Playstation.
I think we all know how ownership works, but goodwill is also a thing. You would create terribly toxic internal relations if you immediately go back on all of your commitments & promises just because you can. It'd also sour your name for future potential partners & acquisitions.
Beyond that, I feel like the point is being missed. Bethesda and Mojang are not like MS' other purchases, this is clear as day. Imagine Naughty Dog talking about the potential of releasing some games on Xbox. MS & bethesda outright said that there will be some form of Bethesda multiplatform content on other platforms, why don't we see this with Halo/Fable/Gears etc? Why did a new Minecraft game release on Playstation years after MS purchased Mojang?
It's pretty evident that when massive multiplatform IPs are bought, the sellers either demand more in terms of how their IPs and audiences are handled, or MS simply see's it as an opportunity to pocket more money from that established multiplatform audience. This is really all we can confirm right now, and they've had every opportunity to say all newly announced Bethesda games will be exclusive. Instead we have statements like "I don't know the answer to that right now"
And to clarify, I'm not saying ES6 will ever be on Playstation, simply that we really don't know until it's confirmed, the precedent simply isn't there for us to be certain.
Minecraft is an outlier due to the nature of Minecraft. Naughty Dog is a bizarre example to use - owned by Sony and have never made a game for Xbox. A better example would have been MLB: The Show which was made by Sony but came to Xbox (with a Playstation logo on the boxart no less), but again that’s an outlier.
The only new games beyond Minecraft releasing on PS consoles will be those announced before the acquisition - see Ghostwire Tokyo and Deathloop. Note Psychonauts 2 only came to PS4 for that reason - but no PS5 version as that wasn’t announced at the time.
The Hellblade and Doom comparison is misleading. Hellblade’s developer isn’t a part of Bethesda so hasn’t been given the legacy commitment to Playstation. Doom Eternal has. You also need to see this distinction in legacy content (ie existing games) and legacy of series’ (ie Doom series as opposed to Doom Eternal). Its the former that will see Playstation support but not the latter.
This is absolutely insane!!!
I think we all knew something like this was going to happen once Microsoft acquired Zenimax. For the last few months Microsoft had been throwing around flowery language to give the impression that many of these games would still be offered on Sony's consoles but I think we all knew what was really going to happen.
I mean, it does make sense doesn't it? Why would a company buy out another company just so they could continue doing what they were already doing?
This is huge news for Microsoft fans and a very, very somber day for Sony fans. Until things are officially announced there is still a hope for Sony fans who want to play the latest offerings from Bethesda but I have a feeling things won't be so cheery.
-WE ALL SAW THIS COMING NINJA APPROVED-
Makes sense. Mith Microsoft's adquisition, TES6 would have to be either a full exclusive or a Skyrim level multiplat (after the exclusivity sales had run their course).
As it should be since Microsoft owns them...that being said it will lower the amount of people that play it as I'm sure there are plenty of Playstation/Nintendo players that will not be getting an Xbox. I'm hoping the cloud streaming service works fine for games like this on the Xbox One S.
I don't know why anybody ever thought that future games in any of these franchises would come to PS5. MS was pretty clear in their initial messaging imo. They said that games they were contractually obligated to release on PS5 would still release on it, their 2 live service games would continue to be supported on PS, and legacy titles would release on PS. What does that mean?
-Coming to PS5 (Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo as they were timed hatted by Sony, future expansions for Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online, and any remasters of legacy titles like the recent Doom remaster and the Skyrim Anniversary Edition)
-Not coming to PS5 (Any future new games that weren't hatted by Sony, including Starfield, Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, the next mainline Doom, Indiana Jones, the next Wolfenstein, any future Evil Within games, any future Dishonored games, etc.)
In other news, grass is green an-BREAKING NEWS! This just in; The top scientists in the world have just confirmed that yes, water is indeed wet!
I dont care about Elder Scrolls, but damn its funny seeing people contradict themselves. MS have no Exclusives, to those exclusives arent fair. Goal Posts continue to move and will always move because haters will hate.
On the bright side this might mean a Bethesda studio's game might receive some optimisation for a change.
It was never going to be on PS5 anyway. At best it would've been PS6. Wouldn't expect it on the current Xbox consoles either to be honest.
My take from this is it's obvious that Starfield being exclusive is set in concrete and fair enough ,what isn't so obvious is their position on Elder Scrolls my thoughts are they will do a wait and see they have no need to rush especially with the timeline we're talking about, it may comedown to simply seeing how well Starfield performs compared to internal expectations.
Now if it was the other way around and Elder Scrolls was due first I would have given it 50/50 odds of being multiplat ,but if it isn't certain by now, the more time goes by the more likely it will be exclusive.
they can have it,
its their loss haha well microsofts loss coz they paying big $$$ to keep it away for sony haha!
And this is why I will never play it
That is your choice. I'm sure Microsoft knows not as many will play the game being on their ecosystem exclusively, and yet the numbers they have crunched money-wise seem to justify the move anyway.
They're definitely trying to get you into their ecosystem one way or the other whether through console, PC (Xbox app or web browser), mobile, or Smart TV soon last I heard.
Really? I was sure my assertion could change Microsoft plans. Thanks for breaking my delusions
Not sure why this is downvoted. This is a perfectly fine way to look at the situation, and it's not even presented as an objective truth but as a subjective view instead.
No, it's an objective truth: I will never play it.
The reason why it's getting downvoted is because people get pressed when other guys don't follow their platform and game of choice. Whatever
People downvote you because they find your comment childish, as it is. The fact you won't even consider playing the game because it won't come to your preferred platform is console warring 101.
Or maybe I just don't have money or interest to invest in a new platform. What I truly find warring is how many fanboys are camping on my post as it was some kind of attack to either MS or Bethseda. Well at least now that I'm being truly dismissive you have a reason, enjoy
So you don't have a phone, PC, tablet, Xbox, smart tv, etc? It's really not some crazy invest you are making it out to be.
"And this is why I will NEVER play this game." Most of those disagreeing aren't fanboys, but those who find your comment silly because it's literally console warring at it's finest. You knew exactly what you were doing when you made the comment.
Good luck playing Elder Scrolls 6 on Smart Phone and entry level PC. This is not Ori (which by the way I have on PC and Switch), this is a AAA blockbuster and will require some minimum level of specs to be playable. I get you don't like the idea people will skip this because they don't want purchase a Xbox, but there is no reason to play dumb. To play this game some will either need a Series X or a fancy PC. I have plans to buy neither, hence I will never play this game... well unless it's backfire and actually got a PS5 version
He is referring to cloud streaming. You will be able to stream these Bethesda games on just about every platform imaginable soon; Xbox, PC, mobile, smart tv app stores, Microsoft is reportedly even considering making a cheap Xbox branded streaming stick. There are also some rumors of Microsoft trying to work out a deal with Nintendo to allow an Xbox Cloud streaming app on Switch. Microsoft also wants a streaming app on PS5, but rumor is Sony is blocking it, and we're not sure yet if Xbox Cloud Streaming will work over PS5's web browser.
In short, if you have a good internet connection, you will be able to play Xbox games without needing an Xbox or high end gaming PC.
Nobody is saying we must buy every platform, but someone going out of there way to voice how they will "Never" play the game without any real explanation, tells us exactly why they made the comment.
Well, the impression I'm getting from the posts here is that by default, you're expected to get every platform with interesting games on it or shut up - or, as you're now saying, having to explain why they're not getting a certain platform.
I don't personally think saying you're never going to play a game because of the platforms it's on to be controversial enough to call for any explanation unless specifically asked for (especially in a comment section instead of on forums), but apparently a lot of people do. I can often see why people get downvoted for relatively similar comments, but I was especially baffled because I didn't get the vibe that there was anything controversial this time.
Anyway, I suppose this is another great reminder about how differently people think about a lot of things.
lol okay :) Good for you ahah. Unless you really do not have a PC, Mobile, or any other GamePass device, but the assumption is that this is a sort of boycott comment . I May be wrong, but that's why you are getting downvoted because if it is the case it is very absurd....
Yes I don't have any device that plays Game Pass games like this in a acceptable way. Didn't know there is mandatory law to anyone to have expensive PCs nowadays
Don't know what I'm my comment made you think that it was mandatory. Just pointed out why you were getting downvoted :)