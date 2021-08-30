Elder Scrolls VI Reportedly an Xbox Console Exclusive, No PS5 Release Planned - News

When Microsoft announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax Media it lead many to wonder if future games from Bethesda and the other acquired developers would still release on rival platform, the PlayStation.

Bethesda during E3 2021 gave us an answer with announcing Starfield would be an Xbox console exclusive, with a release also on PC. It will launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in response to a tweet claiming Bethesda's Pete Hines suggested the door might still be open for games like Starfield to come to the PS5 in the future said that isn't the case and that The Elder Scroll VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. Pete Hines in a follow up tweet also said it isn't what he was suggesting.

"No," said Grubb. "And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well."

Bethesda has mentioned legacy content would still release on PlayStation consoles, like with the recently announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which will launch on November 11, 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

No. And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well. https://t.co/K4VCC5DrXL — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 30, 2021

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg has since added that Starfield will launch as an exclusive on Xbox Series X|S and PC and it isn't a timed exclusive.

"Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022," said Greenberg. "Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change."

He added, "We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made."

Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBeg — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

