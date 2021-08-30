No More Heroes Creator Wants to Develop a Marvel Game - News

No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda, who is also known as Suda51, revealed during the launch livestream of No More Heroes 3 with IGN Japan said he wants to develop a Deadpool game with Marvel.

"The broad answer is we already have a lot of products that are in development," said Suda. "And over the next 10 years we have three original IPs that we’re working on and we have already planned out.

"So you can definitely look forward to a lot of new, interesting original IPs from Grasshopper. We also of course have other plans and are working hard on them to bring them to fruition.

"But [in terms of] the kind of things I’d love to do, I’d also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game, something sort of Grasshopper-y like that. Maybe a Quicksilver title of some sorts. So, Marvel, you know."

No More Heroes III launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on August 27.

