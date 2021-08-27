Trading Time Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Half Past Yellow have announced sandbox island life Trading Time for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shipwrecked on a strange island. A terrible storm ravages the seas around you, casting your mighty vessel into the perilous rocks of a nearby island. You awake to find your ship in pieces, shipwrecked on a strange island filled with… frogs.

Key Features:

Explore at Your Own Pace! – Make your own path in this island sandbox, you never know what will be around the next corner!

– Make your own path in this island sandbox, you never know what will be around the next corner! Trade to Fix Your Boat – Ask around for the items you need, but bear in mind that you might need to do a frog a favour to get what you want…

– Ask around for the items you need, but bear in mind that you might need to do a frog a favour to get what you want… Experiment with Everything! – Discover different ways to complete those crucial trades. Run faster, jump higher, fall slower, anything is possible if you’re holding the right item.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles