Replaced Dev: Xbox Game Pass is a Great Opportunity for Developers

Sad Cat Studios co-founders Yura Zhdanovich and Igor Gritsay in an interview with PureXbox were asked about Xbox Game Pass and why they decided to release their upcoming game, Replaced, on the subscription service day one.

Zhdanovich said it didn't take them more than five seconds of thinking to decide to put the game on Xbox Game Pass as it is a great opportunity for them.

"When we were approached with a deal, the proposition to enter Game Pass, at this time I and Igor were talking about it, it’s almost like we’re advertising for Microsoft. It’s rather not that," said Zhdanovich.

"When we were given the opportunity to enter Game Pass and sign a deal, we were not thinking for more than five seconds because it was a really good opportunity and right now developers who are making their games, maybe their first games, should grab this opportunity and never look back because it can be very great.

"I think it's not for any game and not for every publisher or developer, but it is for a lot of projects that want to get noticed and want to have some kind of financial support from the get-go. It’s a very good option to consider."

Gritsay added Xbox Game Pass is a great way for people to check out a lot of games and if they want to support the developers they can purchase the game. It is also a great deal for developers. However, he doesn't think a AAA studio needs to put their games on the service as they already have the marketing reach.

"It’s also a great way to deliver your game to as many players as possible," said Gritsay. "I recently had an opportunity to buy an Xbox Series X since scalpers are out of their minds with the prices. When I created my Game Pass, I basically downloaded tons of games I wouldn’t have cared to try before as games cost money. When you see something that costs more than spare change, you think ‘should I buy it or should I not?’ With Game Pass, you can just try it out. I’m a big physical collector of games, so this is a great opportunity to test out the game and then I can just go to the shop and buy the game.

"It’s been a long era of no demos for games, since the beginning of the 2000s. A lot used to come on discs with magazines, but later on, it just disappeared. Today I think Game Pass is a great way to check out lots of games, and if you want to support the developers you can purchase it.

"But Game Pass is a really great deal for both developers, well not every developer as Yura said because I don’t think a triple AAA studio like Rockstar actually needs that because they have that giant marketing reach. But for almost every indie developer, it’s not just about money, it’s about getting a lot of marketing and discoverability for players."

Sad Cat Studios' science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, Replaced, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

