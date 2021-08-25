Halo Infinite Launches December 8, Gets Multiplayer Cinematic Intro - News

Following a leak earlier today, 343 Industries announced Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Along with a release date, the developer has released a cinematic introduction video to the first season of the free-to-play multiplayer, which can be viewed below:

Microsoft also announced a Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X console and Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

View the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle trailer below:

Here is an overview of Season 1 of the multiplayer:

Commander Agryna knows firsthand the difference a Spartan can make—a difference never more important than now. Humanity's forces are scattered. Desperate resistance efforts have continued to fall short on multiple fronts, from Cortana's relentless martial law to the expanding power and ambition of Atriox and the Banished. But there is hope: a new generation of Spartans, training in secret to become unstoppable. In this cinematic introduction to Season 1 of Halo Infinite Multiplayer, get a glimpse into the Academy Commander's own heroic journey and what it truly means to be a Spartan.

Here is an overview of the game:

Campaign – When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

– When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself. Multiplayer – Halo‘s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately).

– Halo‘s celebrated multiplayer returns! More information coming later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold on console, membership sold separately). Forge – Halo‘s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year.

– Halo‘s epic content creation tool is back and more powerful than ever. More information coming later this year. Cross-Generation Gaming – Halo Infinite provides an amazing experience across the Xbox One and newer family of consoles as well as PC. And, on Xbox Series X as well as supported PCs, enjoy enhanced features like up to 4k resolution at 60FPS in campaign and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming.

