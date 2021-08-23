PS5 Update for F1 2021 Re-enables 3D Audio - News

Codemasters earlier this month had temporarily disabled 3D Audio for headphones on the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021. The developer said at the time "3D Audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5" and it will be "re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved."

The studio has now released update 1.07 for F1 2021, which re-enables 3D audio for headphones on the PS5. the update also fixes wide range of other issues present in the game for all versions of the game.

Read the patch notes for update 1.07 below:

Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004

Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue

F2™ races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded

Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration

Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks

Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals

Driver name filters have been updated for career

Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period

The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution

Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised

Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled

Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor

Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes game resolution to change on ultrawide screens

Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points

DRS Beep audio level has been increased

AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending

Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions

Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display “To Do”

UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished

UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in final classification

UDP: Session history information from previous session is no longer sent following a restart

UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement

On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off

Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play

Ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added

Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

F1 2021 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

