F1 2021 for PS5 3D Audio Temporarily Disabled

Codemasters has temporarily disabled 3D Audio for headphones on the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021.

"3D Audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5," reads the patch notes for update 1.06. "This will be re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved."

This is the second time Codemasters has disabled a feature for the PS5 version of F1 2021. Update 1.04 temporarily removed ray-tracing for the PS5 due to instability issues. Ray-tracing was turned back on with update 1.05 last week.

Read the patch notes for update 1.06 below:

Addressed an issue where there could be no force feedback on Thrustmaster wheels if task manager was open in the background in Windowed mode.

Addressed an issue where force feedback would not be active on Thrustmaster wheels when launching from a desktop shortcut.

Audio will no longer stutter when connecting an official Xbox headset into the controller.

Quick Practice will no longer cause excessive wear to components.

Addressed various issues with online session connectivity on Xbox.

Addressed high GPU usage on loading screens during Braking Point.

Ghosting is now set to on in Ranked sessions.

“League Racer” achievement/trophy can now be correctly unlocked.

MFD will now pop-up after receiving minor damage.

UDP: LapHistoryDate will now be correctly sent for an active car after another has retired.

Addressed a potential crash while using photo mode.

Addressed a potential crash during broadcast sequences.

Track surface will now appear correctly for player 2 in split-screen during a wet race.

On-track VFX can no longer be seen by other drivers in F2™ one-shot qualifying.

3D Audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5. This will be re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved.

Car performance can now be changed after creation of a league.

Mid-season driver negotiations have been removed from the first season of a Real Season Start career.

Improved feedback given when haptic feedback is set to weak on PS5.

Addressed an issue where the Emirian flag could be displayed on the podium instead of the Turkish Flag.

Tyre wear can now be viewed on the MFD during the formation lap.

Rebalanced chapters 1,3,5,9 and 12 on Normal difficulty in Braking Point.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

F1 2021 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

