PS5 Version of Call of Duty: Vanguard Looks Beautiful, According to Insider - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Activision following leaks earlier this week officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard. The worldwide reveal will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm BST.

Insider Tom Henderson via Twitter has revealed he has seen a campaign mission of Call of Duty: Vanguard running on the PlayStation 5 and he says the game "looks beautiful."

I've just watched a campaign mission of [Call of Duty: Vanguard] on the PS5 - And it's probably one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles."

Henderson added, "Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings, it looks very crisp. No "grey wash" that we typically see in Call of Duty.

"It looks like they've used the PS5 to its full potential. A lot of playing with shadows and lighting - fire, gunshots, and that sort of thing."

Call of Duty: Vanguard is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings, it looks very crisp. No "grey wash" that we typically see in Call of Duty.



It looks like they've used the PS5 to its full potential. A lot of playing with shadows and lighting - fire, gunshots, and that sort of thing — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles