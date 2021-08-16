PlayStation Store Leaks Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal to Take Place in Warzone on August 19 - News

An advertisement on the PlayStation Store has leaked when the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise will be announced. Call of Duty: Vanguard will be showcased in Call of Duty: Warzone on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm BST.

View an image of the PlayStation Store below via VideoGamesChronicle:

Last week promotional artwork for Call of Duty: Vanguard was leaked online. It reveals the game will have an early access open beta ahead of its launch and will come in at least three different editions - Standard Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Cross-Gen Bundle.

The leaked images show bonus Operator Skins for three characters - Lucas, Polina, and Wade - with bonus weapons, and more. The bonus weapons include Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm marksman rifle, and Thunderhead submachine gun.

Sledgehammer Games is the lead developer for Call of Duty: Vanguard and it is expected to be announced later this month with a release this holiday season.

