Chivalry 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units

Publisher Tripwire Interactive announced Chivalry 2 has sold over one million units worldwide since its launch on June 8, 2021. It is the first game from the publisher to reach the one million sold milestone.

"We are so happy to have brought Chivalry 2’s unique experience of bloody, epic medieval warfare to so many people – and we’re already hard at work expanding the game much, much more," said developer Torn Banner president Steve Piggott.

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson added, "We’ve been blown away by the response from players and critics alike, and the team is already hard at work on more great free content and adding highly requested features such as cross-platform parties."

Chivalry 2 players have played the game for over eight million hours and during that time have killed over 420 million knights in battle.

Our own Lee Mehr gave the game an eight out of 10 and said "Chivalry 2 remains steadfast at being an immensely entertaining time."

Chivalry 2 is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

