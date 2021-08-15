Retro Horror FPS Forgive Me Father Announced for PC - News

/ 403 Views

posted 15 hours ago

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer Byte Barrel have announced comic book-style dark retro horror first-person shooter, Forgive Me Father, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Steam Early Access on October 28.

View the announcement trailer below:

View pre-alpha gameplay footage below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As the only one with full senses, you begin a journey in search for answers and relief in this FPS game that is created in a distinctive retro comic horror style straight from Lovecraft’s books.

Be aware of your madness level which dynamically changes during the gameplay and gives you additional power. Use your active skills which you choose depending on your play style to fight against the internal evil.

Explore this Lovecraft-inspired world that is full of side areas and secret places, and uncover the entire story to solve the mystery of this crazy place.

Key Features:

Feeling of Classic First-Person Shooters from the 90s – Timelapse animations, opponents and elements of 2D in a 3D environment; first aid kits and life points, non-reloading weapons, powerups during dynamic combat with numerous opponents.

– Timelapse animations, opponents and elements of 2D in a 3D environment; first aid kits and life points, non-reloading weapons, powerups during dynamic combat with numerous opponents. Custom Combat Experience – With scripture in one hand, weapons powered by an unknown substance in the other, the player will face the challenge of maintaining humanity. The evolution of equipment and unpredictable opponents as well as the way to defeat them will be up to the player.

– With scripture in one hand, weapons powered by an unknown substance in the other, the player will face the challenge of maintaining humanity. The evolution of equipment and unpredictable opponents as well as the way to defeat them will be up to the player. Dynamic Level of Madness – Influencing directly the audio-visual experience and the gameplay itself, which increases depending on its size.

– Influencing directly the audio-visual experience and the gameplay itself, which increases depending on its size. Gameplay Represented by a Comic Book Style – Hand-drawn graphics where design is maintained in a distinctive comic book style, where any screenshot from the game can be a part of the new comic book.

– Hand-drawn graphics where design is maintained in a distinctive comic book style, where any screenshot from the game can be a part of the new comic book. Mood Straight from Lovecraft’s Dark Novels – All of it is kept in a horror mood where truth mixes with madness, and a sense of hopelessness confuses the need to find the answer. Occultism and eternal evil.

– All of it is kept in a horror mood where truth mixes with madness, and a sense of hopelessness confuses the need to find the answer. Occultism and eternal evil. Many Climatic Levels and Varied Bestiary – A diverse world entirely made by hand, full of interesting enemies from possessed inhabitants to monsters from your worst nightmares.

– A diverse world entirely made by hand, full of interesting enemies from possessed inhabitants to monsters from your worst nightmares. Two Heroes to Choose From – Each with their own unique development tree. Experience the story from the perspective of a priest or a journalist.

