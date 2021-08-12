Life is Strange: True Colors Delayed for Switch - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine Games have delayed Life is Strange: True Colors for the Nintendo Switch from September 10 to later in 2021.

"Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late," reads a tweet from the official Life is Strange Twitter account. "We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year."

Life is Strange: True Colors will still launch on September 10 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. The Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC will launch on September 30.

Square Enix yesterday delayed Life is Strange Remastered Collection from September 10 to early 2022. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

