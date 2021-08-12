ISLANDERS: Console Edition Out Now for Switch, Launches August 26 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Coatsink and developer GrizzlyGames have released the minimalist strategy game, ISLANDERS: Console Edition, for the Nintendo Switch via eShop for $4.99. It will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 26.

ISLANDERS: Console Edition is a relaxing minimalist strategy game about building cities on colorful islands. With simple and intuitive building mechanics, you have the freedom to create your own cities on the rugged cliffs of the game’s islands in half an hour or less.

Explore these procedurally generated Islands from lush green grasslands to dry deserts and snowy mountainscapes, expanding your settlements from sprawling villages to vast cities.

