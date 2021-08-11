PlayStation Plus Reportedly to Add a More Expensive Tier Including Crunchyroll - News

posted 51 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be planning to add a more expensive tier to PlayStation Plus, which includes a subscription to Crunchyroll. This is according to a Eurogamer report.

Sony first announced its plan to acquire Crunchyroll in December 2020 and this week it completed its acquisition from AT&T for $1.175 billion.

Sony's plan is for Crunchyroll to join Funimation, which Sony already owns. Now that the deal has closed Crunchyroll and Funimation are one company and will work together going forward.

"With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world," said Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra.

"With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV -- everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

