Sony Completes Acquisition of Crunchyroll

Sony announced it has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.175 billion.

Sony first announced its plan to acquire Crunchyroll in December 2020 with a plan for Crunchyroll to join Funimation, which Sony already owns. Now that the deal has closed Crunchyroll and Funimation are one company and will work together going forward.

"We are very excited to welcome Crunchyroll to the Sony Group," said the President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation Kenichiro Yoshida. "Anime is a rapidly growing medium that enthralls and inspires emotion among audiences around the globe.

"The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to get even closer to the creators and fans who are the heart of the anime community. We look forward to delivering even more outstanding entertainment that fills the world with emotion through anime."

Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tony Vinciquerra added, "Crunchyroll adds tremendous value to Sony’s existing anime businesses, including Funimation and our terrific partners at Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

"With Crunchyroll and Funimation, we are committed to creating the ultimate anime experience for fans and presenting a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the immensely talented creators to continue to deliver their masterful content to audiences around the world.

"With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have an unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver the anime experience across any platform they choose, from theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, linear TV -- everywhere and every way fans want to experience their anime. Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible."

