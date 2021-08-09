Arashi: Castles of Sin Arrives August 10 for PSVR - News

Developer Endeavor One announced the virtual reality stealth action sandbox game, Arashi: Castles of Sin, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via PlayStation VR on August 10.

Transport yourself to feudal Japan, where a dark and treacherous conspiracy has engulfed the country in chaos. Become one with the shadows and embark on quest for justice as Kenshiro, a shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi.

Become a ninja—keep to the shadows and stealthily take down your enemies.

Scale rooftops, climb to great heights, repel and strike from above.

Build an arsenal of authentic feudal-era Japanese weapons.

Guide and utilize the instincts of Haru, your faithful wolf companion.

Immerse yourself in a suspenseful drama rife with political intrigue and revenge.

