Steam Deck Gets Hands-On Preview Videos

Valve last month announced its portable gaming device the Steam Deck with a starting price at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model.

Valve has given several outlets the chance to try out the upcoming portable gaming device and The Verge, Linus Tech Tips, Giant Bomb, and Adam Savage’s Tested have all posted hands-on preview videos of the device. The videos showcase several games running on the Steam Deck including Control, Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Hades, and more.

View the hands-on preview videos below:

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system, however, Valve has confirmed you can install different operating systems and third-party software to the device. This includes the ability to install Windows on it and play your Xbox games that are available on PC and even use your Xbox Game Pass subscription on it.

he head of Valve Gabe Newell has stated he wants the Steam Deck to sell in the millions.

"Our view is, if we're doing this right, we're going to be selling these in millions of units," said Newell at the time. "And it's clearly going to be establishing a product category that ourselves and other PC manufacturers are going to be able to participate in. And that's going to have long-term benefits for us. So that's sort of the frame in which we're thinking about this."

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said the Steam Deck is an "amazing move by Valve. A handheld PC/console hybrid running the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform where users are free to install software or their choosing - including Windows and other stores."

